Apple Vision Pro may now be out of production

Apple

Apple’s first-generation Vision Pro headset may have now ceased production, following reports of reduced demand and production cuts earlier in the year.

↫ Hartley Charlton at MacRumors

I think we’ll live.

  2025-01-03 7:50 pm
    mofongo

    I’m surprised that Apple treated the Vision Pro as a full product instead of a proof of concept. It needed refinement in many areas, plus an answer to “What should I use it for?”.

