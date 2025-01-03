Apple Vision Pro may now be out of production

Apple’s first-generation Vision Pro headset may have now ceased production, following reports of reduced demand and production cuts earlier in the year.↫ Hartley Charlton at MacRumors
I think we’ll live.
Apple’s first-generation Vision Pro headset may have now ceased production, following reports of reduced demand and production cuts earlier in the year.↫ Hartley Charlton at MacRumors
I think we’ll live.
I’m surprised that Apple treated the Vision Pro as a full product instead of a proof of concept. It needed refinement in many areas, plus an answer to “What should I use it for?”.