A love letter to Void Linux

I installed Void on my current laptop on the 10th of December 2021, and there has never been any reinstall.
The distro is absurdly stable. It’s a rolling release, and yet, the worst update I had in those years was one time, GTK 4 apps took a little longer to open on GNOME. Which was reverted after a few hours. Not only that, I sometimes spent months without any update, and yet, whenever I did update, absolutely nothing went wrong. Granted, I pretty much only did full upgrades, and never partial upgrades, which generally help a lot. Still.↫ Sarah Mathey
Void is love, Void is life. It’s such an absurdly good distribution, and if it wasn’t for the fact that I prefer Fedora KDE by a hair, I’d be using Void on all of my machines. The only reason I’m not is that I would set up Void very close to what I get from Fedora KDE out of the box anyway, so my laziness gets the better of me there. I used to run Void on my POWER9 hardware, but that architecture is no longer supported by Void.
If you’re looking for a Linux distribution free of systemd, there’s little out there that can equal or top Void, and even if you don’t care much about init systems, Void still has a lot to offer. The documentation is decent, its package manager is a joy to use, the repositories are loaded and up-to-date, and it strikes a great balance between building an entire Linux system from scratch on the one hand, and complete desktop distributions like Fedora on the other. The best way I can describe it is that Void feels like the most BSD-y of Linux distributions.
Void is my fallback, in case Fedora for whatever reason slips up and dies. IBM, Red Hat, “AI” – there’s a lot of pits Fedora can fall into, after all.
Void is the best distro i have ever used. It uses runit so it boot a LOT faster than systemd, it has no poettingware installed by default so sound works pefectly over hdmi and 3.5mm. An overall amazing distro, and i agree with the poster, no reinstall for years.
“Void is love, Void is life. It’s such an absurdly good distribution, and if it wasn’t for the fact that I prefer Fedora KDE by a hair, I’d be using Void on all of my machines. The only reason I’m not is that I would set up Void very close to what I get from Fedora KDE out of the box anyway, so my laziness gets the better of me there. I used to run Void on my POWER9 hardware, but that architecture is no longer supported by Void.”
Void is indeed excellent. That said, if you want KDE on POWER9, maybe check out Chimera Linux. It was founded by the dev that previously brought PPC to Void Linux and the two distros have a lot in common. I have been running Chimera with KDE and it has been totally rock solid despite only being in beta. It was founded by dev that previously brought PPC to Void Linux and the two distros have a lot in common. Chimera Linux started as a rewrite of the Void source packaging system but the rewrite spilled over to the entire distro. I fear Chimera is the reason that POWER9 is no longer supported by Void.
I have been running Chimera with KDE and it has been totally rock solid despite only being in beta (on x86-64). It is my favourite distro though it is certainly still young in terms of specialty hardware support and repository size. I use and Arch Distrobox to close the gap. If I had not found Chimera Linux though, Void would be high on my list.
Thom, I believe that you know all this as I recall you mentioning Chimera Linux and POWER9. I just could not read that paragraph without responding.
Agreed, Void is impressive. My main desktop Is Linux Mint MATE, but I keep an eye on a number of other distros (in VMs), and Void is one of them. It always strikes me how crazy fast it updates compared to any other option. And indeed, never had any problems updating, and I don’t do it very frequently.