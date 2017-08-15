posted by Thom Holwerda on Tue 15th Aug 2017 23:15 UTC
A perk of connected devices, or at least what gadget manufacturers will tell you, is they can receive over-the-air updates to keep your device current. Those updates don't always go as planned, however. In fact, they can go horribly wrong. Take a company called Lockstate, for example, which attempted to issue new software to its LS6i smart locks last week and ended up bricking devices. That isn't great.
I don't know what these people were expecting.