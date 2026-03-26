Windows 95 defenses against installers that overwrite a file with an older version

I’ll never grow tired of reading about the crazy tricks the Windows 95 development team employed to make the user experience as seamless as they could given the constraints they were dealing with. During the 16bit Windows days, application installers could replace system components with newer versions if such was necessary. Installers were supposed to do a version check, but many of them didn’t follow this guidance. When moving to Windows 95, this meant installers ended up replacing Windows 95 system components with Windows 3.x versions, which wasn’t exactly a goods thing.
So, they came up with a solution.
Windows 95 worked around this by keeping a backup copy of commonly-overwritten files in a hidden C:\Windows\SYSBCKUP directory. Whenever an installer finished, Windows went and checked whether any of these commonly-overwritten files had indeed been overwritten. If so, and the replacement has a higher version number than the one in the SYSBCKUP directory, then the replacement was copied into the SYSBCKUP directory for safekeeping. Conversely, if the replacement has a lower version number than the one in the SYSBCKUP directory, then the copy from SYSBCKUP was copied on top of the rogue replacement.↫ Raymond Chen
All of this happened entirely silently, and neither the installers nor the user had any idea this was happening. The Windows 95 team tried other solutions, like just making it impossible to replace system components with older versions entirely, but that caused many installers to break. Some installers apparently even went rogue and would create a batch file that would replace the system components upon a reboot, before Windows 95 could perform its silent fixes. Wild.
I used Windows 95 extensively, and had no idea this was a thing.
What Windows 95 managed without any actual kernel protections (if DOS drivers were installed), no locked file system, no user accounts, and no discipline from application developers is nothing short of extraordinary.
They were good engineers.
Dealing with real limitations, right? I sometimes dream of a parallel world where we get all the powerful hardware and the memory we have now, but still write the software with the care we did in the past.
Imagine if a new game would be coded with the care of a game that goes to the ROM cartridge and failure can´t be easily fixed? Or installing an operating system that is coded with mission-criticality as key design goal? That you could trust an airplane to Windows.
What I am tired is of, in a few cases, being a paid beta tester. And my time is worth nothing. 20+ years of sysadmin life and I am truly tired of having to redo shit just because the vendor changes some very basic features for no clear benefit.
Shiunbird,
To be fair, there is still software written with extreme care. But we don’t see those often in daily life
The stuff that goes into cars, traffic control systems, NASA rovers are still great. At. least most of them. Some of the debugging and upgrade stories of remote robotic rovers in deep space with an extremely limited link are legendary.
For the desktop?
Quick and easy wins
Why would someone spend months polishing the software, run private beta tests, fix all regressions, and reduce bugs as humanly as possible?
An Electron App requires too much RAM to run a simple calculator? All laptops should have 16GB anyway!
When they can just rush it to the market, and use the and users as beta testers, they stop caring.
Which is not great.
The atrocious design of Windows 3.x caused problems for Windows95.
I wonder – how did OS/2 deal with all these Windows 3.x apps overwriting system files???
Interesting question. I wonder if it did at all.
I mean… OS/2 Warp 3.0 required installing Windows from Windows installation disks.
So, one could say it was just running Windows on top of OS/2 in stead of op top of DOS.
If the Windows part broke, OS/2 would still be running fine.
For Windows 95… overwriting some file in C:\WINDOWS\SYSTEM could bring the whole OS down..
Atrocious design? I used WIndows 3.x extensively, I wrote applications for it. It was amazing for what it was. It ran 16-bit code, it also ran 32-bit code, the memory management was amazing if you coded correctly. The OS ran in 2MB. It was very stable if you ran stable applications.
I would leave it at “atrocious reality”. Nowadays it’s impossible to fathom a serious operating system that does not implement any kind of protection on system files modification — back in 1990, for a DOS-based system, all you could do is to _ask nicely_ for users not to modify your system (by setting files to be System and Read-only, even Hidden)… but it was just a matter of giving the right switch to the syscall, and DOS would happily flip the bit or ignore the attribute.
Yes, I find Win3.x amazing compared to what we do today, compared to how large would a similar system be if built with today’s tooling. I drool at the complexity of AmigaOS and Workbench implementing fully preemptive multitasking in 512KB RAM and 7MHz. And don’t get me started on GEM on 8-bit, 64KB RAM machines. But there are advances with current systems that are just unfathomable with what we had back then.
It was for a time when floating point math co-processor was not a standard feature, but an expensive add-on, RAM was 1MB, rendering truetype fonts meant you’d be watching text drawn in slow real time.
The fact that it even worked is a great feat. Windows 3.1, especially on 386 mode would even have some semblance of a virtual DOS sessions where programs thought they were in full control, while multiple DOS programs were running concurrently. No other system at the time could do it. Not even OS/2.
(Another reason OS/2 could not catch up. I don’t remember it being stable running DOS back then)
But of course today, it would feel atrocious to use low quality bitmap fonts, not having the window contents draw when we move them, but only draw a simple wireframe, or memory not having full protected.
Let them replicate this on an STM32, and see how much of an egineering marvel Windows 3.1 was.
Heh, I never knew about this, but I did hack quite a bit at win95 “back then”. I was the sysadmin for a large school; we had kids of all sizes, and it was hellish to ensure all systems had sane settings day after day… So I hacked up a script to run a boot that would connect to my network server, fetch the right™ Registry, Start menu hierarchy, desktop background and some extra bits. It was seen as magic by the kids, as they were able to change anything on the computers, but rebooted and things were back to normal!
Of course, it was not absolutely foolproof, and any teacher wanting to install any piece of software needed my help and my blessing… but it was more than convenient, and more than enough given my users
gwolf,
Yes, being a windows sysadmin meant you needed to improvise.
We went one step further. Had Netware based netboot from a virtual floppy. Wipe drive. Download a clean version of windows. Configure the local IP address and a few other settings, and have a locked down student account…
(Or rather partition. C: was read-only, and D:? I don’t remember was their scratchpad)
And it somehow worked. Was complaining about having legacy drivers (which means 32-bit I/O was not possible). But it was a compromise for having a good clean setup.