Windows native application development is a mess

Usually, when developers or programmers write articles about their experiences developing for a platform they have little to no experience with, the end result usually comes down to “they do things differently, therefor it is bad actually”, which is deeply unhelpful. This article, though, is from a longtime Windows user and developer, but one who hasn’t had to work on native Windows development for a long time now. When he decided to write his own native Windows application to scratch a personal itch, it wasn’t a great experience.
While I followed the Windows development ecosystem from the sidelines, my professional work never involved writing native Windows apps. (Chromium is technically a native app, but is more like its own operating system.) And for my hobby projects, the web was always a better choice. But, spurred on by fond childhood memories, I thought writing a fun little Windows utility program might be a good retirement project.
Well. I am here to report that the scene is a complete mess. I totally understand why nobody writes native Windows applications these days, and instead people turn to Electron.↫ Domenic Denicola
Denicola decided to try and use the latest technologies and best practices from Microsoft regarding Windows development, and basically came away aghast at just how shot of an experience it really is. I’m not a developer, but you don’t need to be to grasp the severity of the situation after following his development timeline and reading about his struggles.
If this is truly representative of the Windows application development experience, it’s really no surprise just how few new, quality Windows applications there are, and why even Microsoft’s own Windows developers resort to things like React for the Start menu to enabler faster and easier iteration.
This is a complete dumpster fire.
I would argue this is NOT native development.
I love C#, but .Net is not native. It might be a bit more native than Electron of course. At least it compiles to ahead of time x86-64 code. But true native would be Win32/WinRT with C++.
For those issues with direct access to hardware or input settings… yes, that was one area C# was lacking in the API department. But as the article suggested, they had the awesome PInvoke mechanism since day one. (Something Java is still seriously lacking for decades)
> .Net is not native.
Agreed.
.NET came about when the US DOJ was going to break MS into an apps company and an OS company. This was MS’s desperate ploy: a way to take its dev tools cross-platform and keep them competitive even when they were being made and sold by a different company than the company that made the OS.
It didn’t happen, and so .NET was never really needed after the legal threats went away. So after a strong start, it’s been a directionless mess ever since.
A few years ago I found a story about Microsoft acquiring the company that originated it, but I can’t find it again. Of course, MS is as free to edit Wikipedia, destroy evidence and cover its traces as anyone else…
lproven,
I think you are mixing a few different stories here.
The company that originated .Net is Microsoft.
The company they bought was Xamarian, which had built a .Net compatible open source ecosystem (Mono) for Linux. They rewrote that runtime, and released a new fully open source version (the current .Net core is open source) along with Visual Studio for Mac, which was also a rebranding of Mono’s IDE.
I’m not sure where this is coming from, but they were trying to do the exact opposite. They took multi-platform Java, and made it better for Windows. On that I’m not kidding. They wanted to replace Visual Basic with something modern, and built J++ for this purpose.
Of course Sun did not like it. But objectively it was a good language.
When they were told they cannot play with Sun’s toys, they built their own. C# and .Net came out of that effort, which was closed. Again until they bought Xamarian, and later built another clean open source implementation.
sukru,
I disagree with you here. Microsoft’s implementation was not in good faith and left windows users with performance issues and were taking steps to defeat Sun’s portability goals. I don’t know if you recall, but they did the same thing with javascript, the goal being to introduce capricious compatibility issues between netscape and the more popular IE browser (due to MS bundling). These outcomes were not incidental, it was classic embrace, extend, extinguish by Microsoft.
I’m not saying there were no fans of microsoft’s IE, J++, etc, but whether fans liked it or not there was no room to deny that microsoft were employing monopolistic tactics to crush everyone else’s technology. It would be wise not to forget just how bad things were for competition! People were disappointed the government didn’t do enough to break up the monopoly, but even so, if it weren’t for microsoft loosing its antitrust lawsuits the world would be very different today. Microsoft tentacles would have a far stronger grip on new markets. One of the conditions for not breaking up microsoft was to keep antitrust auditors inside microsoft for the next 20 years. Obviously your disdain for government oversight is well established on osnews, but if not for antitrust oversight google would not have been able to compete against an unencumbered MS monopoly. Apple was already on the verge of collapse and microsoft literally gave them the cash infusion to survive.
I know we haven’t been able to agree on the importance of antitrust to keep corporate powers in check, but what happens over and over again is when corporations get too strong, they stop innovating and start relying on market manipulation and coercion to get their way. I think you may be coming around to agreeing this is happening with google. Even people who were big fans of google in the past are seeing how this sucks. Apple fans are learning this lesson as well. Dominant companies are no longer interested in innovation. All the talent and creativity they once had gets phased out, and it gets replaced with market dominance strategies to block competition from the market. The old saying hits the nail on the head: power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Alfman,
The way I look at these “monolithic” companies is a conglomeration of separate entities.
They might look like a whole, but they are internally not. And most often than not, they would be actively fighting against each other.
So, that “monopolistic” Microsoft that wants to crush competition… is a different branch (Windows) than the one that wants to reach out to developers (Dev).
sukru,
Sure, however the presence of different competing division heads within a company is not a mitigation for monopoly abuses outside the company.
In the 90s, prior to the antitrust lawsuits, 3rd party developers had to pay and agree to MS terms to get access to windows programming documentation. It was actually an antitrust case that opened MS programming APIs to the public. It’s not that obvious to me that microsoft would have done it voluntarily.
Of course I understand that all companies have insiders (ie developers or other staff) who genuinely care about the product and customers. Be it microsoft/apple/google/adobe/etc, all have some passionate employees who care about doing what’s right. The issue though is that welldoers are not necessarily the ones running these corporations. Wall street incentivizes a very different kind of leadership.
Alfman,
Yes, it is a constant tug of war, but I don’t think it is just employees vs management.
It is more of clash of ideals.
And specifically for Microsoft, the hardliners lost. And we got open source .Net, open source WinUI, Linux Services, Visual Studio Code, Free basic tier Visual Studio, free documention, and whatnot…
(Of course it is not all unicorns, and rainbows. The team that has lost was in charge of Windows. It would not be a stretch to say Windows has not been in good stewardship in the last 10 years or so)
.NET was never intended to be cross-platform. This was a major point of contention for the Mono project (renamed Xamarin) right up until Microsoft bought it, because it was never 100% certain that Microsoft wouldn’t send in the lawyers to shut it down.
Always has been.
It has not. Before the .NET crazyness, it was super smooth.
> Before the .NET crazyness
Define when that was.
.NET dates back to the late 1990s and was announced in 2000:
https://www.zdnet.com/article/microsofts-ngws-no-easy-answers/
Before .net? Win32 era?
Considering Microsoft has been evolving Metro/UWP APIs since they started development of Windows 8, I expected the APIs to be more fleshed out (and not require dropping down to the win32 APIs at all). But then again, I expected Windows to have a consistent UI by now, and it hasn’t. There is a reason most people don’t bother with Metro/UWP apps and why the Microsoft Store is a ghost town.
But anyway, here is the breakdown:
– App doesn’t need performance -> Use electron or some other “webpage and browser in a trenchcoat” solution
– App needs some performance and you also need managed code -> .NET (with C#) or Java SE (for .NET use the version that ships with Windows)
– App needs native performance -> C++ preferably using some framework like QT over win32 (so you can port to MacOS or Desktop Linux if needed)
kurkosdr,
I believe UWP is no longer a thing:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=28932345
We PC gamers refer to the whole stack built on top of WinRT as Metro/UWP/WinUI interchangeably. Also known as the part of Windows we hate. No need to track what Microsoft calls it this week, we still hate it.
kurkosdr.
WinRT is cool though, they learned their lessons and combined the best parts of Win32 + .Net in a native C++ environment.
UWP was an abomination of trying to fix the “web model” onto the desktop with Windows RT style sandboxed apps (not to be confused).
Today they call it WinUI to avoid that very confusion, and the legacy distaste.
Basically a good wrapper of COM/OLE (which is the heart of Windows) + native C++ APIs + tooling / metadata from .Net.
The whole “web model” was only one of the issues. The other is that the whole stack built on top of WinRT is tied to the Microsoft Store with onerous sideloading restrictions if you want to install apps outside the Microsoft Store.
PC gamers are used to getting their software from a variety of sources (Steam, GOG, Zoom Platform) and trying to force the smartphone-inspired model (of an OS-blessed app store) on us is a major regression.
kurkosdr,
Again, that was a mistake, and they are not doing this anymore.
It is of course difficult to fix people’s perceptions, but it literally has no restrictions other than and MIT License
https://github.com/microsoft/microsoft-ui-xaml
(Yep, fully open source)
sukru,
I wish it were “a mistake”. However executives Inside of microsoft probably don’t think the idea itself was the mistake, rather failing to achieve it was the mistake.
Apple and microsoft both want this outcome, but rather than make the changes suddenly and face all the backlash, they’re learning how to normalize restrictions in incremental steps. It’s the boiling frog strategy, so to speak. Google are already ahead of the restriction curve with chromebooks, they’re currently pushing for more on android. Also adding restrictions into the chrome browser…they don’t want people to take notice, but the direction of the change is always the same: keep eroding freedom and independence a little bit at a time. Over generations the losses add up, but people will accept it.
The lack of a consistent ui “by now” is kind of the point… They’ve introduced new things several times over the years, but also retain backwards compatibility so a lot of software continues using the old stuff anyway.
“Windows native application”
https://github.com/domenic/display-blackout says “Languages: C# 66.2%, PowerShell 33.8%”. 🙂
I’ve never found Windows application development to be particularly difficult. The Win32 API is fairly straightforward and nothing else is needed.
Would be good if the Linux world had a standard API.
Indeed, it shows in its fragmentation, even the shells are not completely compatible with each others. At least on Windows a batch file works the same on all Windows version (minus extensions et delayed expansions).
You have compatibility at the lowest common denominator – eg the basic bourne shell. A script written for the basic bourne shell will work on linux, bsd, solaris, sunos, ultrix etc.
This is no different to a windows batch script, lowest common denominator compatibility.
Well… the whole thing looks like an attempt to make Linux viable: if one couldn’t make awful experience of developing Linux GUI apps easier then one can make experience of developing Windows apps even worse!
Not sure why Microsoft wants that, though.
zde,
Linux *had* some very good UI APIs, but all of them were squandered for one reason or another.
KDE was the first true Linux desktop. But the old QT license made it non-viable for anything commercial, and the license change came too little too late.
I’m discounting OpenSTEP, TK, Xt, WindowMaker, Motif, and others as they were not Linux first, and to be fair they did not hold a chance.
Then GTK came, it was great in GNOME 2.0 era. Basically almost perfect. But… of course clash of visions meant it was broken, and now is a mess.
Okay, I partly lied. The original was Enlightenment. The best out there for a software based rendered. Even today their CPU code rivals GPU optimized desktops. However, again, … no large following (this is because their APIs kinda… bad)
Anything else?
Nothing native. We had XUL, SDL, wxWidgets, U++, ….
In all that time Windows consistently had Win32 and its wrappers.
An ancient Windows 3.1s application (32-bit extensions) from 1993 will still run today on a 2026 Windows.
(Most likely)
Cannot say the same for almost no Linux application at all (if X11 was still a thing, Motif or Xt would do that though)
Jeffrey Snover, the man who designed and built Powershell, agrees with Domenic Denicola:
https://www.jsnover.com/blog/2026/03/13/microsoft-hasnt-had-a-coherent-gui-strategy-since-petzold/
It is interesting to see former MS people starting to come out of the woodwork as Copilot crashes and burns and Satnav Nutella’s grasp on power starts to slip.
The important part is even highlighted there — but that’s never expanded: “you either have a Plausible Theory of Success that covers the full lifecycle – adoption, investment, maintenance, and migration – or you have a developer conference keynote”.
That’s something that happens in all companies that achieve monopoly position: people stop thinking about what may happen if they would fail, they start only thinking about what would happen to them, personally, if they would succeed. And, well… “a developer conference keynote” is better, in that regard. Just look on all these graphs and try to imagine how many people got promoted, got bonuses, got nice things… and compare to the “boring alternative future” where Win32 and, maybe, MFC are steadily improved. See who it may help and why?
Same exact thing happens with Android, and even macOS (it’s not “true” monopoly, maybe, court have never decided, but “our developers” are nicely isolated on Apple-only platform and couldn’t easily leave it).
Not only problematical for normal Windows-developer.
Also problematical to run Windows-programs on other systems.
WINE supports Win32.
MFC, Windows Forms and WPF are based on Win32. And so they can principle run on WINE.
But WinRT / UWP was developed different. It isn’t based on Win32 and WINE currently doesn’t support it.
There exististing for example the port of the UWP Windows Calculator to Linux with the UNO platform:
https://platform.uno/blog/windows-calculator-on-linux-via-uno-platform/
But that is slow. And if there existing mixings between Win32 API and UWP API, it will not run on Linux.
Also the Windows Calculator is mostly written in C++. And the port to UNO is a port to C#.
There is currently no possibility to run a Windows C++ UWP program on Linux.
theuserbl,
Again, UWP is no longer a thing, and fully deprecated.
They switched to WinUI 3.0, which is open source
The answer to this is to never touch the latest and greatest. No matter how good it looks, or how committed the OS vendor seems to be. Give it a few years to settle down and not disappear or be quietly abandoned. If it does work out, there will probably be options to help with the switch, but don’t expect downgrading to ever be easy.
This is also vital with Apple: using any of their new “magic” technologies that are going to “revolutionize software development” comes with a big risk of some suit suddenly deciding to cut their losses. I got slightly burned with QuickDraw3D, but dodged OpenDoc.
QuickDraw 3D came too late. Mac OS X brought Open GL and then Metal.
A long time ago, quite literally from the dawn of NT, I specialized in native windows applications and their native UI/UX. I still have some of the original Windows 32 services books from that era and believe it or not there is even some software I wrote – for government – still running in Europe.
It was a highly performant and reasonably well defined architecture. You could understand it all from just a couple of books. Even as shell integration and COM came in you really understand ‘the vision’.
I did this all the way through the MFC days. After that Microsoft just lost it’s way with an explosion of languages, API’s and different architectures. Today you can’t even tell what’s current and what’s not current and much of it is poorly maintained, poorly understood – even by Microsoft – and often just not very performant. And it’s frequently subject to weird quirks as the underlying platform evolves.
These days if you want consistency and performance it’s essentially a custom framework running right on top of the 3d rendering. I bought You.i for AT&T for this very reason. For more prosaic solutions I build desktop apps in go and wails with an HTML front end. It doesn’t look anything like whatever is the visual default but since the advent of web applications no one really cares and I get consistently solid performance, compact packages, no DLL hell. Works great on Mac too.
I seem to be the only who likes Windows 11.
But considering they came to their senses the path is clear: WinUI 3 with C++ or C#, I’d like to try creating a WinUI frontend for Transmission.
The macOS version is nice, the GTK one too. But the Qt-based version that is available on Windows is ugly.