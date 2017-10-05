posted by Bjorn Stahl on Wed 3rd Jan 2018 00:24 UTC

Ending the year a new release of the "desktop engine" Arcan and its reference desktop environment, Durden.

Arcan is a different take on how to glue the user-experience side of operating systems together. It has been in development for well over a decade, with the modest goals of providing a more secure, faster, safer and flexible alternative to both Xorg and terminal emulators, as well as encouraging research.

The latest release improves on areas such as crash resilience, wayland client support, VR devices, OpenBSD support and visual goodies. You can read through the full release post, with some of the more technical bits in the related articles about crash-resilient Wayland compositing and "AWK" for multimedia.