A rollicking and surprisingly political blog post takes us through a fascinating history, connecting 1860-era US bank note presses to the 80×20 terminal standard, passing though the Civil War, the US census, mechanical computers, punch cards, IBM, early display technology, VT100, ANSI, CP/M, and DOS along the way.
Why terminals are 80×25 characters by default
Submitted by crystall 2019-10-25 Graphics 2 Comments
Not to start an insane conversation here, but there was nothing other than rational human thought on display there. I’d rather not have to pretend that insane conspiracy theories might have some validity. Please don’t. For the sake of science, math and all that is divisible by one.
This reminds me of the apocryphal story about how modern rail gauges are due to the Roman army’s use of chariots. Sounds reasonable, but not really true. I’m not saying that this is wrong, but it has that feel.