Microsoft Edge is officially coming to Linux soon

It looks like Microsoft could finally bring Chromium-powered Edge, the revamped browser with dark mode and a set of exciting features to Linux.
Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browser specifically built for Linux is being actively developed, and the development was confirmed at the Ignite conference. As shown in the screenshot of a slide from Ignite session, Microsoft Edge is listed as a compatible software for Linux.
I wonder if Microsoft will do the legwork to ensure proper integration with GNOME, KDE, and others.
Thom Holwerda,
Google already did all the legwork. As long as microsoft didn’t screw it up with their modifications, porting the browser to different platforms should literally just be a recompile.