Microsoft is now injecting full-size ads on Chrome website to make you stay on Edge

Being the default out-of-the-box browser on Windows 10 and 11 makes Microsoft Edge a go-to utility for downloading Chrome or another browser. That upsets Microsoft so much that it constantly comes with more aggressive and user-hostile methods to make customers stay on Edge. An attempt to install Chrome using Edge Canary now results in the browser displaying two ads: the first (tiny one) will pop on the screen when the Chrome website loads, and the second, a humongous full-size banner, will appear once the download starts. Yikes!
Yikes indeed. Probably s suggestion by their glorified autocomplete.
I tell people that Microsoft is just saving them the trouble of having to download and run malware to get that authentic Windows experience, because the intrusive and abusive features come baked in now! And just like the cream of the crop malware, if you remove them, they even automatically come back!
Actually, Windows was pretty good about not mistreating the user up until the days of XP; that was when it (started) to gradually go wrong. Windows 95 checked two of the three boxes as far as what I expect from software and computers. It served the end-user, and it left me alone. The final one, being reliability, Windows 95 wasn’t so hot at. But today, the software industry (and not just Microsoft), is batting zero on all three counts. Therefor my perspective is that we have actually moved backwards. We’ve lost control of what our machines do, and we have been programmed to accept it when they abuse us, and all we have to show for it is a slight, maybe 40% increase in reliability. At least until the latest untested automatic updates install themselves. lol