In praise of chorded input

Speaking about LSDJ, the premiere music software for the Game Boy, George Buckenham writes:
But it also got me thinking about chorded input schemes. LSDJ is a workhorse of a program, able to do a lot of stuff. And it’s designed to let you do that stuff quickly – to let you iterate fast, put down a tune fast, adjust things while you’re standing on stage. But also… a Gameboy has 8 buttons – 4 directions, A, B, SELECT and START. So it has to make those buttons work hard. And that’s where chording comes in.
Chording is a means of inputting commands to software by holding down multiple buttons at once. Ctrl-C is an example of a chorded command. Hold down Ctrl, then press C while you’re doing it. Text copied. But you can also make chording work harder than that.
It requires a lot of planning and thinking to make a complex application controllable by only a few buttons, such as the mere 8 buttons on the original Game Boy. I wouldn’t want to be in the shoes of developers who have to make things work with limitations such as these.
As someone who’s poked around at defining easy-to-learn hotkey schemes, I can attest to how much work can go into this.
When you think about it, it’s very similar to designing Vim’s command set. You’re figuring out an effective way to allow a large number of commands to be composed using a small number of primitives and making those primitives as easy to learn and remember as possible. (Vim is definitely not perfect, as the rationale for the design of the Kakoune editor shows, but it’s definitely noteworthy.)