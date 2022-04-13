 Home > OS News > u+237c ⍼ right angle with downwards zigzag arrow

Known as right angle with downwards zigzag arrow, angle with down zig-zag arrow, \rangledownzigzagarrow, and &amp;angzarr;, no one knows what ⍼ is meant to represent or where it originated from. Section 22.7 Technical Symbols from the Unicode Standard on the Miscellaneous Technical block doesn’t say anything about it.

Who doesn’t love a good what-the-hell-is-this-glyph story?

  1. 2022-04-13 5:40 pm
    franzrogar

    I want to remember (being my memory as terrible as it is) saw it in while studying at my carrear used for two-dimension graphs meaning that the vertical axis is not proportional (or something of the likes).

  2. 2022-04-13 5:46 pm
    ssokolow

    *grin* Reminds me of another one which I think you clued me onto:

    widespacer.blogspot.com and its posts like The Lost Key of QWERTY and The Sign of the Number

