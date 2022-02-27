Microsoft is testing a desktop watermark for unsupported Windows 11 PCs

If you’ve already installed Windows 11 on unsupported devices, you might soon notice a new watermark on the desktop. The watermark, which appears above the taskbar clock, is similar to the “Windows is not activated” error, but it won’t affect apps, windows or web browsers.
The desktop watermark simply states “system requirements not met” and it may irritate some users, but it should not come as too much of a surprise, as Microsoft previously warned users of possible ‘damage’.
You have to feel sad for Windows users. Windows 7 really seems to have been the high point of Windows – ever since then it’s been one mess after another.
For the love of God, why?
It’s almost as if Microsoft has such a fetish for banana peels that they go to great lengths to step on it when they take notice of one on the other side of the road.
Plain unneeded bad press.