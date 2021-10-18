Apple’s new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors take its in-house Arm-based chips to new heights

For the M1 Pro, Apple promises 70 percent better CPU performance and twice the graphics performance compared to the M1. While the basic architecture is still the same on the M1 Pro, Apple is upping the hardware here in a big way, with a 10-core CPU that offers eight performance cores and two efficiency cores, along with a 16-core GPU with 2,048 execution units.
The new chip also supports more RAM, with configuration options up to 32GB (although, like the M1, memory is still integrated directly into the chip itself, instead of user-upgradable) with 200GB/s memory bandwidth. In total, the M1 Pro has 33.7 billion transistors, roughly twice the number of transistors that the M1 has.
But Apple isn’t stopping there: it also announced the even more powerful M1 Max, which has the same 10-core CPU configuration, with eight performance cores and two efficiency cores. But the M1 Max doubles the memory bandwidth (to 400GB/s), RAM (up to 64GB of memory) and GPU (with 32 cores, 4,096 execution units and four times the GPU performance of the original M1). The M1 Max features 57 billion transistors, making it the largest chip that Apple has made yet. The new chip also means that you can connect up to four external displays to a single device.
These are absolutely bonkers chips for in a laptop, and Apple once again puts the entire industry on notice. There’s nothing Intel, AMD, or Qualcomm can offer that comes even close to these new M1 Pro and Max chips, and Apple even seems to have managed to get within spitting distance of a laptop RTX 3080. It’s hard to fathom just how impressive these are.
The laptops they come in the new 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro, with a new design that, for some reason, includes a notch even though there’s no FaceID. Apple is easily the best choice for most people when it comes to laptops now, since anything else will be just as expensive, but far, far less performant with far worse energy use.
But what do people actually do with it? I mean, yes, it’s a nice pretty tech jewellery box and everything, and gives people with otherwise dull and colourless lives something to talk about but what is changing here? Can I type faster? Write smarter? Watch videos better?
Better energy use so better battery life is nice but I use my laptops as a portable desktop and they are usually docked.
So MacOS Monterey only supports hardware from hardware on average fro around 2015? Why? Not so environment friendly after all.
When people have been nudged into habits by advertising for long enough I suspect their brains switch off.
Wow. Wowwowow. It’s like they just went through my checklist of things I wanted and checked them all off.
And that they actually went back on the touchbar to physical keys. Love that. I hated the touchbar. It added so much expense for features I didn’t crave! A HDMI port! On a Mac laptop! Never thought I’d see the day. Also… Magsafe returned!
“Both laptops are also thicker and heavier than the models they replace”
Apple: I don’t care. Big is beautiful. You’ve made the right choice.
Oh, today is a happy day. Pro laptops are actually fitting Pro needs. Can’t wait to see the benchmarks on these things.
Regarding Apple’s competition… I think that the primary problem of Intel and AMD is that they essentially produce more and more expensive space heaters.
In a laptop form factor anyways. You get a gaming machine, and you end up with a huge chonky laptop that had to be plugged in to achieve it’s maximum power. Because they have not focused on performance per watt. They are behind the game.
If Apple’s numbers are to be believed, and the benchmarkers will come along and tell us, I don’t know how Intel and AMD can respond in the mobile space. Microsoft may be their last hope.
There are now only 2 reasons I would not buy one of these new macbooks….
1) the fugly notch. Just no… bezels are better than notches…
2) soldered in parts. They should at least allow upgradable storage…
leech,
I would add undocumented programming specs to the list, meaning alt-os devs for linux etc. have to reverse engineer apple’s hardware and hope apple doesn’t eventually lock 3rd parties out. Unfortunately when it comes to ARM this is par for the course. I’m stuck between wanting to embrace the CPU efficiency benefits of ARM over x86, yet the reality of having more standard and open x86 hardware.
Thom Holwerda,
It sounds good, but I think the media is too easily manipulated into a feeding frenzy before any verifiable 3rd party benchmarks are published. Apple’s marketing teams have been guilty of being vague and not revealing the exact chips they are comparing against, which should always be a red flag, and this article specifically acknowledged that apple did that again here. Just like the M1’s performance was somewhat exaggerated, the parallel performance was disappointing and the M1 pro’s could potentially be too. I’m not privy to any benchmarking data yet, and I suspect that neither is anyone else, so performance claims are premature at this time. But still people want to ride the hype train, haha.
If the M1 pro’s new performance cores can offer sustained loads, that could really be useful However give the throttling bottlenecks associated with the M1 and easily reaching 98C in stock configurations, I’m really curious to see if they’ll pull it off or if the m1 pro will be equally bottlenecked.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1KZuVqodak
Applying passive thermal heat pads increased M1 performance up to 30%, which is huge, though it still did get hot.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObeDKc4DqNE
So presumably apple has some head-room just by improving laptop thermals as those guys demonstrated. But I’m still unsure that the M1 unified architecture can scale as well as discrete alternatives under heavy load due to heat. 32GB ram will be immensely beneficial for jobs that would have overflowed into swap before under the 16GB max, although it’s still less than the ram I have in some of my workstations.
The memory bandwidth of 200GB/s is great compared to typical DDR memory for CPUs. But at the same time it’s much less than the bandwidth available in modern GPUs. It’d be easy to brush this off except that the M1 architectures use an integrated GPU with shared ram, so both the CPU and GPU are using the same shared bandwidth, which is already slower than the memory used in discrete mobile GPUs…
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/
I think shared memory will always be a disadvantage, but I need to be fair and see what the benchmarks say when they come out. For things like neural nets that are very memory intensive, I don’t expect these macs will be the best in class, even for laptops. But then again, the argument will be made that these aren’t targeting heavy duty GPU (and GPGPU) use cases.
As always, we need to wait until we have data in hand before making conclusions.
I read another article which fleshed out more marketing claims including ProRes and 4K video. The vast majority of people won’t need this. Many will but it’s niche.
The other bullet point is a proper keyboard. My laptop has a proper keyboard and as it spends most of its time in a dock I use a full sized keyboard and full sized display.
Personally I’m more interested in whether a modular industry laptop standard can be developed. Samsung Dex was a good idea I wish had continued. Bearing in mind how performant older OS and hardware was I’m wondering how all the power of modern machines has been soaked up. Like, we used to get work done on 286’s and DX2/66’s that if running a modern OS and applications would be a slideshow. Yes I accept some applications do need a lot more power behind them but running something which can process 4K video in realtime and a modern FPS game when your needs are business applications whose power needs peaked a decade ago seems a bit daft. It’s like going shopping in an F1 car.