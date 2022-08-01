AMD passes Intel in market cap

AMD surpassed rival Intel’s market cap on Friday.
AMD stock rose over 3% for the day, giving the chipmaker a market capitalization of $153 billion. Intel fell nearly 9%, a day after disastrous earnings that missed expectations for profit and showed declining revenue. Intel’s market cap was $148 billion at the end of trading on Friday.
The shift is mostly symbolic, but it signifies a much more competitive market for PC and server chips, where the two companies compete directly.
I don’t report on financials anymore (unless it’s something truly unique), but this one I wanted to highlight simply because it highlights just how well AMD is doing. Only a few short years ago, this would’ve been unimaginable. Meaningless, sure, but a sign of the times nonetheless.
~90% of this can be attributed to gross even malignant Intel mismanagement rather than AMD doing well.