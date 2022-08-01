AMD passes Intel in market cap

AMD surpassed rival Intel’s market cap on Friday.

AMD stock rose over 3% for the day, giving the chipmaker a market capitalization of $153 billion. Intel fell nearly 9%, a day after disastrous earnings that missed expectations for profit and showed declining revenue. Intel’s market cap was $148 billion at the end of trading on Friday.

The shift is mostly symbolic, but it signifies a much more competitive market for PC and server chips, where the two companies compete directly.