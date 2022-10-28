NVIDIA’s hot 12VHPWR adapter for the GeForce RTX 4090 with a built-in breaking point

Those who are now beating up on the new 12VHPWR (although I don’t really like the part either) may generate nice traffic with it, but they simply haven’t recognized the actual problem with the supposedly fire-hazardous and melting connections or cables. Even if certain YouTube celebrities are of a different opinion because they seem to have found a willing object of hate in the 12VHPWR once again: This connection is actually quite safe, even if there are understandable concerns regarding the handling.
However, the “safe” is only valid if e.g. the used supply lines from the power supply with “native” 12VHPWR connector have a good quality and 16AWG lines or at least the used 12VHPWR to 4x 6+2 pin adapter also offers what it promises. Which brings us directly to the real cause of the cases that occurred: It’s the adapter solution exclusively provided by NVIDIA to all board partners, which has fire-dangerous flaws in its inner construction!
GPUs have gotten absolutely insane these last few years, and it was only a matter of time before something like this was going to happen.
Some users are reporting Q/A problems others are not, as a percentage it may be inline with normal failure rates. What makes it so dangerous is that the problem isn’t evident from outside the cable, you have to open it up to see it. It’s such a dangerous condition I think the only responsible thing is to recall 100% of the cables.
Aside: even if there were no quality problems with the cables I personally hate the design of these things. They’re aesthetically ugly, bulky and bad for airflow. You can’t do a nice job with them. I don’t know why designed the power solution in an orientation that requires a u-turn to reach the power source, requires significantly more case clearance for safe cable installation, maximizes stress on the cable, and even risk damaging the GPU connector. An angle adapter could help, but IMHO it would have been better to design the connectors and cables so that the cables can be routed directly to the back plane without any protrusions. It’s too late to fix this generation, but hopefully they can learn from these mistakes going forward.