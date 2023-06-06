Chrome gets new mid-tier compiler: Maglev

We’re bringing a new mid-tier compiler to Chrome. Maglev is a just-in-time compiler that can quickly generate performant machine code for all relevant functions within the first one-hundredth of a second. It reduces overall CPU time to compile code while also saving battery life. Our measurements show Maglev has provided a 7.5 percent improvement on Jetstream and a 5 percent improvement in Speedometer. Maglev will start rolling out in Chrome version 114, which begins release on June 5.
Let’s hope making benchmarks run faster also makes actual websites load faster.
Despite publishing great content, sometimes I feel like you have an overly negative bias to certain technologies like Google or BitCoin. That is your right of course and criticism was not a bad thing when you’d also link it to suggestion how to actually improve the situation.
For the example above, this compiler is likely for the JavaScript code and it will simply compile that JavaScript code faster draining less power. It won’t make your WebSite loading any faster. And this not Googles fault at all — we all know who pushed for JavaScript when a strongly typed, sandbox with proper GC was available.
I don’t use Chrome and I don’t like JavaScript and this development won’t load websites faster. But I am happy that they are working on it as it will provide options and options are never wrong or bad.
Cheers and keep up the great work!