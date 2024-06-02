This message does not exist

The act of discarding a message that does not exist must therefore do one of two things. It may cause the message contents to also cease to exist. Alternately, it might not affect the existence but only the accessibility of message contents. Perhaps they continue to exist, but discarding the message (which already did not exist) causes the copy operation to cease being invokable on the message contents (even though they do continue to exist). The story of existence has many mysteries.↫ Mark J. Nelson
The one question that can really break my brain in a way that is feels like it’s physically hurting – which it can’t, because, fun fact, there’s no pain receptors in the brain – is the question what exists outside of the universe? Any answer you can come up with just leads to more questions which just lead to more questions, in an infinite loop of possible answers and questions that the human mind is not equipped to grasp.
Anyway, it turns out using Outook can lead to the same existential crises.
If we were talking about one instance, It is indeed preposterous. In some ways it reminds me of Schrödinger’s cat. But in terms of outlook 365 I’m going to guess this happens because the message is deleted on the server and no longer exists there, but the message was downloaded on the client where it still exists. It may be out of sync due to concurrent sessions.. Further operations on the message at the server cannot work because it’s gone, but as long as the client still has a copy, you can still copy the contents from there.
They forced office 365 on us at work. Now most are quitting volountarily. So it is a good strategy to reduce the work force at least.
Maybe the author is onto something here and Outlook IS a probabilistic system convergent enough to project the appearance of coherence from the outside. It would explain a lot of weird support calls I got from my time at the support desk.
Mythology is fun