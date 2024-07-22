OpenBSD workstation for the people

This is an attempt at building an OpenBSD desktop than could be used by newcomers or by people that don’t care about tinkering with computers and just want a working daily driver for general tasks.
Somebody will obviously need to know a bit of UNIX but we’ll try to limit it to the minimum.↫ Joel Carnat
An excellent, to-the-point, no-nonsense guide about turning a default OpenBSD installation into a desktop operating system running Xfce. You definitely don’t need intimate, arcane knowledge of OpenBSD to follow along with this one.