OpenBSD 7.9 released

The world’s best BSD (I’m kidding, I love them all equally) has released version 7.9, now available through your update tools and on mirrors the world over. OpenBSD 7.9 brings a ton of changes, fixes, and improvements, such as delayed hibernation support on amd64. This will allow OpenBSD laptops to briefly wake up from sleep, to then immediately drop into hibernation. A small but incredibly welcome change is that sysupgrade will now handle low space on /usr more gracefully, which will make quite a few people who once hit that limit very happy.

OpenBSD 7.9 also brings VA-API and open Widevine support to its Chromium (and derivatives) port, and OpenBSD can now run as a guest under Apple’s hypervisor for M-series Macs. There’s initial low-level support for the FUSE API, the maximum support processor count on amd64 has been raised from 64 to 255, there’s improved support for managing complex core configurations in the scheduler, and many more changes. There’s also the usual new versions of LibreSSL and OpenSSH, of course, but that’s a given.