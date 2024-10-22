/tmp should not exist

I commented on Lobsters that
/tmpis usually a bad idea, which caused some surprise. I suppose
/tmpsecurity bugs were common in the 1990s when I was learning Unix, but they are pretty rare now so I can see why less grizzled hackers might not be familiar with the problems.
I guess that’s some kind of success, but sadly the fixes have left behind a lot of scar tissue because they didn’t address the underlying problem:↫ Tony Finch
/tmpshould not exist.
Not only is this an excellent, cohesive, and convincing argument against the existence of
/tmp, it also contains some nice historical context as to why things are the way they are. Even without the arguments against
/tmp, though, it just seems entirely more logical, cleaner, and sensible to have
/tmp directories per user in per user locations. While I never would’ve been able to so eloquently explain the problem as Finch does, it just feels wrong to have every user resort to the exact same directory for temporary files, like a complex confluence of bad decisions you just know is going to cause problems, even if you don’t quite understand the intricate interplay.
History is a thing.
I could make the same argument for why Windows should not exist.
Really I’m sorta apathetic on the whole thing – /tmp has it’s uses, but is it essential? Probably not – With various asterisks for the details, I could achieve the same goals in several different way, and probably would in a modern software system. Per user /tmp? Um, isn’t that compounding the problem? Yes you take away the part of the problem that falls under the “Shared space” category, and pile on some extra system administration and configuration in its’ place, when really you should be solving this problem using other tools. It’s not the 1970’s anymore, and we have new things – go find them. Do I care enough to kill /tmp? Not really. Honestly, “modern” (read cloud native, not desktop) software shouldn’t be writing to the filesystem at all! Again, mind those asterisks for exceptions, as there are a million of them.
There are plenty of old conventions that I find hacky: sticky bits are definitely one of them. Another thing that’s always bugged me is having application software scattered around the file system rather than keeping package files together.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Filesystem_Hierarchy_Standard
IMHO this layout is cumbersome and counterproductive to the goal of organization. Installing really should be as easy as extracting an archive. Rather than having to lump unrelated files together in global directories like /lib /usr/lib /bin /sbin /usr/bin /usr/sbin /opt etc, you could have those files be organized within the package’s directory. Unlike today with files scattered every which way, package resources would stay in the package directory making the relationship between file and package far more obvious. Uninstalling the package could be as intuitive as deleting the directory (like it was in DOS).
Program files should be placed where they belong instead of having to be placed in designated system directories where they can collide and conflict, Also, operating systems facilities for locating these files should be more capable than PATH and/or other environment variables. Instead, files having certain attributes could be indexed by the file system. File system primatives should be robust & compliant with ACID database principals (Atomicity, Consistency, Isolation, Durability). Not only would this clean up the file system, but the binary loader, rather than having to search dozens of directories for each shared object file, could perform much faster database lookups.
This is something I’ve thought about over many years and I even started to implement it in my own linux distro but I ended up giving up because the maintenance burden to change all the software to use new conventions was overwhelming. It’s like trying to move the ocean with a bucket. Even though I felt the new conventions were much better than the old ones, it’s far easier to “stay with the pack”.
Anyway thanks for the article, good food for thought 🙂