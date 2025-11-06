Tape containing UNIX v4 found

A unique and very important find at the University of Utah: while cleaning out some storage rooms, the staff at the university discovered a tape containing a copy of UNIX v4 from Bell Labs. At this time, no complete copies are known to exist, and as such, this could be a crucial find for the archaeology of early UNIX. The tape in question will be sent to the Computer History Museum for further handling, where bitsavers.org will conduct the recovery process.

I have the equipment. It is a 3M tape so it will probably be fine. It will be digitized on my analog recovery set up and I’ll use Len Shustek’s readtape program to recover the data. The only issue right now is my workflow isn’t a “while you wait” thing, so I need to pull all the pieces into one physical location and test everything before I tell Penny it’s OK to come out. ↫ bitsavers.org

It’s amazing how we still manage to find such treasures in nooks and crannies all over the world, and with everything looking good so far, it seems we’ll soon be able to fill in more of UNIX’ early history.