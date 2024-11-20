Linux to lose support for Apple and IBM’s failed PowerPC Common Hardware Reference Platform

Ah, the Common Hardware Reference Platform, IBM’s and Apple’s ill-fated attempt at taking on the PC market with a reference PowerPC platform anybody could build and expand upon while remaining (mostly) compatible with one another. Sadly, like so many other things Apple was trying to do before Steve Jobs returned, it never took off, and even Apple itself never implemented CHRP in any meaningful way. Only a few random IBM and Motorola computers ever fully implemented it, and Apple didn’t get any further than basic CHRP support in Mac OS 8, and some PowerPC Macs were based on CHRP, without actually being compatible with it.
We’re roughly three decades down the line now, and pretty much everyone except weird nerds like us have forgotten CHRP was ever even a thing, but Linux has continued to support CHRP all this time. This support, too, though, is coming to an end, as Michael Ellerman has informed the Linux kernel community that they’re thinking of getting rid of it. Only a very small number of machines are supported by CHRP in Linux: the IBM B50, bplan/Genesi’s Pegasos/Pegasos2 boards, the Total Impact briQ, and maybe some Motorola machines, and that’s it. Ellerman notes that these machines seem to have zero active users, and anyone wanting to bring CHRP support back can always go back in the git history.
CHRP is one of the many, many footnotes in computing history, and with so few machines out there that supported it, and so few machines Linux’ CHRP support could even be used for, it makes perfect sense to remove this from the kernel, while obviously keeping it in git’s history in case anyone wants to work with it on their hardware in the future. Still, it’s always fun to see references to such old, obscure hardware and platforms in 2024, even if it’s technically sad news.
Why would Apple meaningfully support CHRP though? So that people could buy a CHRP box from IBM and help themselves to a fully functional Mac with the help of a pirate copy of MacOS 8? Even back when Apple allowed clones, they had to be Mac clones so Apple could keep control of the hardware licensing aspect (and terminate OEMs if they wanted).
About the news, I don’t understand why people install Linux on classic computers such as SGI workstations, Pegasos II workstations, or PowerPC Macs when they could install an OS with much more character on those machines (IRIX, AmigaOS 4.1, MacOS). I mean, you are not daily-driving that classic computer anyway,
kurkosdr,
I agree. Most, maybe almost all, of these “classic” computers keep running for only two purposes: strict backwards compatibility for a very odd need, or nostalgia.
And for nostalgia, Linux does not make sense. As you said, you’d not use them as a daily driver, and a Raspberry Pi 400 will probably have more computing power and resources than these, and of course use much less power and take up much less space.
For backwards compatibility, it usually makes sense to use the original operating system anyway. Otherwise, it might be possible to jury rig an adapter for a modern system and just use Linux on a modern PC anyway.
It only leaves maybe the most extremely odd cases I cannot think about.
Or more realistically: “because we can, because why not?”
Well, I can tell you that back in 2005, when I had a PowerPC Apple machine, it was double booting MacOS and Linux and I spent more time under Linux. Back then, the tooling available on OS X was still not what it has become, and I often felt it was easier to get my stuff done under Linux. Don’t get me wrong: it was the time when OS X felt like a very nice OS, well designed, beautiful and clean and I loved using it for things better done in that environment. And, man, did I love the hardware. But I probably wouldn’t have lasted long without Linux on it.
Nowadays, the hardware is still working, and it can only run Linux, since nothing useful can be done with a supported OS X version. But I admit to very rarely booting it, so I might try reinstalling an old OS X on it for old times sake. This kinda inspired me 🙂