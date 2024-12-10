A brief history of Mac servers

Although there’s little evidence of them today, Apple made a long succession of Mac servers and servers for Macs from 1988 to 2014, and only discontinued support for the last release of macOS Server in April 2022. Its first entry into the market was a special version of the Macintosh II running Apple’s own port of Unix way back in 1988. ↫ Howard Oakley

These days, you can nab Xserves for pretty cheap on eBay, but since Apple doesn’t properly support them anymore, they’re mostly a curiosity for people who are into retro homelab stuff and the odd Apple enthusiast who doesn’t know what to do with it. It always felt like Apple’s head was never really in the game when it came to its servers, despite the fact that both its hardware and software were quite interesting and user friendly compared to the competition.

Regardless, if my wife and I ever manage to buy our own house, the basement’s definitely getting a nice homelab rack with old – mostly non-x86 Sun and HP – servers, and I think an Xserve would be a fun addition, too. Living in the Arctic means any heat they generate is useful for like 9 or so months of the year to help warm the house, and since our electricity is generated from hydropower they wouldn’t be generating a massive excess of pollution, either. I have to figure out what to do with the excess heat during the few months of the year where it’s warm outside, though.