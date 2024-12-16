Microsoft Recall screenshots credit cards and Social Security numbers, even with the “sensitive information” filter enabled

Microsoft’s Recall feature recently made its way back to Windows Insiders after having been pulled from test builds back in June, due to security and privacy concerns. The new version of Recall encrypts the screens it captures and, by default, it has a “Filter sensitive information,” setting enabled, which is supposed to prevent it from recording any app or website that is showing credit card numbers, social security numbers, or other important financial / personal info. In my tests, however, this filter only worked in some situations (on two e-commerce sites), leaving a gaping hole in the protection it promises.↫ Avram Piltch at Tom’s Hardware
Recall might be one of the biggest own goals I have seen in recent technology history. In fact, it’s more of a series of own goals that just keep on coming, and I honestly have no idea why Microsoft keeps making them, other than the fact that they’re so high on their own “AI” supply that they just lost all touch with reality at this point. There’s some serious Longhorn-esque tunnel vision here, a project during which the company also kind of forgot the outside world existed beyond the walls of Microsoft’s Redmond headquarters.
It’s clear by now that just like many other tech companies, Microsoft is so utterly convinced it needs to shove “AI” into every corner of its products, that it no longer seems to be asking the most important question during product development: do people actually want this? The response to Windows Recall has been particularly negative, yet Microsoft keep pushing and pushing it, making all the mistakes along the way everybody has warned them about. It’s astonishing just how dedicated they are to a feature nobody seem to want, and everybody seems to warn them about. It’s like we’re all Kassandra.
The issue in question here is exactly as dumb as you expect it to be. The “Filter sensitive information” setting is so absurdly basic and dumb it basically only seems to work on shopping sites, not anywhere else where credit card or other sensitive information might be shown. This shortcoming is obvious to anyone who think about what Recall does for more than one nanosecond, but Microsoft clearly didn’t take a few moments to think about this, because their response is to let them know through the Feedback Hub any time Recall fails to detect and sensitive information.
They’re basically asking you, the consumer, to be the filter. Unpaid, of course. After the damage has already been done. Wild.
If you can ditch Windows, you should. Windows is not a place of honour.
Today’s news. Pre-alpha software has bugs.
It’s Microsoft software. It is riddled with bugs as usual.
With my tin-foil hat firmly in place, I wouldn’t be surprised if — despite its obvious flaws and overwhelming ridicule — Microsoft is being pushed hard by the US government to continue implementing Recall. After all, they did it with the telecoms a couple of decades ago, and back then AT&T was as big as Microsoft is now. It wouldn’t even have to be a threat, it could be the carrot as easily as the stick.
Perhaps not completely off-topic and a hint to what is happening : https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1868138972200739148
“It’s clear by now that just like many other tech companies, Microsoft is so utterly convinced it needs to shove “AI” into every corner of its products, that it no longer seems to be asking the most important question during product development: do people actually want this?”
I remember when everyone was desperate — major update desperate — to add XML support, even when it was not logical or needed and had to be creatively shoehorned in as a way to make files bigger and slower. In that case, a lot of people DID think they wanted it, until they had to find a use for it.
Happens constantly. Have to learn to laugh instead of bemoaning the lost time that could have produced something useful.
This is on what monopoly abuse comes down to. If “AI” and “Recall” would be separate apps, then highly likely a small percentage of people would actually be using it and not much news traction would be involved. Now instead Windows and its position on the market is being used to force such products on people that have no intention of using it. So what will likely happen is for a while this products will have inflated user share numbers and after a while to be phased out. Due to realistic user base making such products a niche products. On top of that with each such failed abuse attempt Windows reputation takes a hit, and it’s accumulating.
What if it’s a corporate goal to reach and leaders can only get their bonuses if the goal is reached, hence their incentive to shove it down our throats to tick the boxes for the annual reports ?
For sure that is involved too, bonuses. And i guess Microsoft is rather desperate, not to miss out on the next big thing, like for example they did on the whole mobile era. They i guess are prepared to bet on everything with some potential but the problem here is most of it failed and this is starting to damage Windows reputation. As Windows still is the medium allowing them to do it. Without Windows we wouldn’t be talking about them now and in this context. Nobody, beyond some niche group, would care about Recall.
Yeah, but basically all “what’s left” of Microsoft is Windows (declining but still strong presence due to legacy reasons), Office (same) and Azure (Drive, 365 et Teams). Still, the “gateway” to the later two is the former, which they are spoiling into oblivion with their hardware requirements (TPM and stuff) and AI (Recall). Hence people will soon be having enough of this shit, even corporate/IT and look for realistic alternatives (Linux, BSD, …). Gaming is already slowly drifting through their fingers (Steam/Proton) and Win32 emulation is getting better too, Office equivalents are getting more mature (LibreOffice), CAD and rendering too (Blender) so Windows is no longer the absolute necessity to “get the job done” other than in a 90s hackerman’s way.
* It’s astonishing just how dedicated they are to a feature nobody seem to want, and everybody seems to warn them about.*
I wouldn’t say that nobody wants this. A text searchable database with what a user has been doing on their computer and an accompanying screenshot as proof? This might not be what the user of the machine wants, but I can come up with some scenarios and institutions who would be very interested in such a “feature”.
This is why we should move away from centralized corporatism. This has all the bad side of strong communism with the spying and all, but without the perks.