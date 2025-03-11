EU-US rift triggers call for made-in-Europe tech

The utter chaos in the United States and the country’s antagonistic, erratic, and often downright hostile approach to what used to be its allies has not gone unnoticed, and it seems it’s finally creating some urgency in an area in which people have been fruitlessly advocating for urgency for years: digital independence from US tech giants.

Efforts to make Europe more technologically “sovereign” have gone mainstream. The European Commission now has its first-ever “technology sovereignty” chief, Henna Virkkunen. Germany’s incoming ruling party, the center-right Christian Democratic Union, called for “sovereign” tech in its program for the February election. “Mounting friction across the Atlantic makes it clearer than ever that Europe must control its own technological destiny,” said Francesca Bria, an innovation professor at University College London and former president of Italy’s National Innovation Fund. ↫ Pieter Haeck at Politico

This should’ve been a primary concern for decades, as many have been trying to make it. Those calls usually fell on deaf ears, as relying on Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and other US tech giants was simply the cheapest option for EU governments and corporations alike. However, now that the US is suffering under a deeply dysfunctional, anti-EU regime, the chickens are coming home to roost, and it’s dawning on European politicians and business leaders alike that relying on US corporations that openly and brazenly cheer on the Trump/Elon regime might’ve been a bad idea.

To the surprise of nobody with more than two brain cells.

It’s going to take a long, long time for this situation to get any better. Europe simply doesn’t have any equivalents to the services offered by companies like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, and even if does, certainly not at their scale. Building up the resources these US companies offers is going to take a long time, and it won’t be cheap, making it hard to sell such moves to voters and shareholders alike, both of which are not exactly known for their long-term views on such complex matters.

Still, it seems consumers in the EU might be more receptive to messages of digital independence from the US than ever before. Just look at how hard Tesla is tanking all over Europe, part of which can definitely be attributed to Europeans not wanting to buy any products from a man openly insulting and lying about European elected officials. If this groundswell of sentiment spreads, I can definitely see European politicians tapping into it to sell massive investments in digital independence.

Personally, banning Twitter and Facebook from operating in the EU should be step one, as its owners have made it very clear that illegal election interference and nazi propaganda is something they have no issues with, followed by massive investments in alternatives to the services offered by the US big tech companies. China has been doing this for a long time now, and Europe should follow in its footsteps. There are enough bases to work from – from open source non-Google Android smartphones to EU-based Linux distributions for everything from desktops to server farms, and countless other open source services – so it’s not like we have to start from nothing.

If we can spend €800 billion to finally get EU defense up to snuff, we should be able to spare something for digital independence, too.