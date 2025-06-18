Accessibility programming doesn’t feel accessible

Accessibility is something that doesn’t get nearly enough attention, especially considering because not only will we need accessibility features eventually as we grow older, but also because a lot of accessibility features are just helpful even if you don’t technically need them. Given these facts, it’s a shame that accessibility is usually an afterthought, doubly so on open source desktops, a problem we recently talked about.

But what if you don’t just need to use a few applications as, say, a blind person, but also actually program as a blind person? Acidic Light, accessibility engineer at KDE e.V., has published a blog post about how screen readers actually work, and what it’s like to program while blind, and the conclusions are not exactly great.

I truly feel that, based on my experience with KDE and my experience actually delving into the weeds with AccessKit in a custom UI system, that accessibility programming just isn’t accessible. Unless you happen to already understand the way each platform works, trying to find resources on how to actually let a screen reader know your UI exists is just painful. It’s going to involve reading code other people have already written. It’s going to involve hours, if not days, if not weeks of research and painful debugging. You likely won’t be able to ask many people for help, because they’ll know as much as you do. ↫ Acidic Light

If the people who know most what is needed to make a program accessible have so many problems actually making programs accessible, because the tooling, documentation, and institutional knowledge just isn’t there, what hope do other programmers have to make their code accessible? If a blind programmer can’t scratch their own itch, so to speak, we’re never going to reach a point where accessibility becomes a given.

I’m very happy awareness of accessibility is growing, but I feel like this isn’t the first time we’ve seen an increase in accessibility awareness only for it to eventually fizzle out without meaningful improvements for those that need it the most. I really hope it sticks this time.