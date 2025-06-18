Resurrecting a dead Torrent tracker and finding 3 million peers

Kian Bradley was downloading something using BitTorrent, and noticed that quite a few trackers were dead.
Most of the trackers were totally dead. Either the hosts were down or the domains weren’t being used.
That got me thinking. What if I picked up one of these dead domains? How many clients would try to connect?Kian Bradley
It turns out the answer is a lot.
I wonder how is running a tracker from a legal standpoint? Provided you’re not seeding anything yourself. Because I want to do what this guy did, but to resurrect as many trackers as possible for good.
He speaks about it in the end of his post. It depends on the jurisdiction you’re in too. Regardless you should be prepared for a lot of traffic and all sorts of legal threats (that may or may not have any substance to them).