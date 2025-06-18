 Home > Internet > Resurrecting a dead Torrent tracker and finding 3 million peers

Resurrecting a dead Torrent tracker and finding 3 million peers

Kian Bradley was downloading something using BitTorrent, and noticed that quite a few trackers were dead.

Most of the trackers were totally dead. Either the hosts were down or the domains weren’t being used.

That got me thinking. What if I picked up one of these dead domains? How many clients would try to connect?

Kian Bradley

It turns out the answer is a lot.

2 Comments

  1. 2025-06-18 3:53 pm
    darkhog

    I wonder how is running a tracker from a legal standpoint? Provided you’re not seeding anything yourself. Because I want to do what this guy did, but to resurrect as many trackers as possible for good.

    • 2025-06-19 3:39 am
      OlaTheGhost

      He speaks about it in the end of his post. It depends on the jurisdiction you’re in too. Regardless you should be prepared for a lot of traffic and all sorts of legal threats (that may or may not have any substance to them).

