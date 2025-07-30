Vivo’s BlueOS: written in Rust, similar to HarmonyOS?

BlueOS kernel is written in Rust, featuring security, lightweight, and generality. It is compatible with POSIX interfaces and supports Rust’s standard library.↫ BlueOS kernel GitHub page
This is the kernel for the BlueOS operating system, developed by Vivo, a Chinese consumer electronics company. Sadly, all of the websites and documentation for BlueOS are written in Mandarin, making it virtually impossible to really get a grip on what they’re developing, and I certainly don’t trust Google Translate or whatever enough to give me a proper, trustworthy, and accurate translation.
I hope the company either hires some translators, or perhaps enthusiasts with the right skillset can provide some more insight over the coming years. It seems similar to Huawei’s HarmonyOS Next, and it’s apparently shipping on one of Vivo’s smartwatches.
China’s technology gap is diminishing very very quickly. Few more years and we’ll be seeing true feature parity
Oh yeah, cause technical documentation is like translating the Shakespeare or something. So much ambiguity, so much poetry. Just lost in translation.
Thanks for the chuckle!
@Thom: a simple ChatGPT handles Thai very well these days so it certainly will be helpful for Mandarin. Also, I wonder if requesting for THE language (Mandarin) to be translated into one of the lesser ones (English) falls already into the “colonial white old men privilege” category.
It does seem like an easy MR might be to use deepseek r1 to get some english docs going ( https://www.perplexity.ai/search/what-widely-available-llm-is-b-mbIYjgI4QyOdcEb4zSj4iA ).