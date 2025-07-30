Vivo’s BlueOS: written in Rust, similar to HarmonyOS?

BlueOS kernel is written in Rust, featuring security, lightweight, and generality. It is compatible with POSIX interfaces and supports Rust’s standard library. ↫ BlueOS kernel GitHub page

This is the kernel for the BlueOS operating system, developed by Vivo, a Chinese consumer electronics company. Sadly, all of the websites and documentation for BlueOS are written in Mandarin, making it virtually impossible to really get a grip on what they’re developing, and I certainly don’t trust Google Translate or whatever enough to give me a proper, trustworthy, and accurate translation.

I hope the company either hires some translators, or perhaps enthusiasts with the right skillset can provide some more insight over the coming years. It seems similar to Huawei’s HarmonyOS Next, and it’s apparently shipping on one of Vivo’s smartwatches.