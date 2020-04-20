Visopsys 0.9 released

Visopsys is a hobby OS for x86-compatible PCs, started in 1997. Version 0.9 was released this morning, and there’s a change log. The summary:

This major release offers a subtly updated look, enhanced networking capabilities and associated programs, Unicode support, a software packaging/download/install/uninstall infrastructure with an online ‘store’, a user space window shell, VMware mouse integration, HTTP, XML, and HTML libraries, some C++ and POSIX threads (pthreads) support, ‘pipes’ for interprocess communication, and additional hashing algorithms.

Visopsys has a long history on OSNews – the oldest mention being from 2005. It’s been in relatively steady development ever since.