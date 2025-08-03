“AWS deleted my 10-year account and all data without warning”

AWS: Not even once. This prominent Ruby developer lost his entire test environment – which, ironically, was pivotal to AWS’ own infrastructure – because of a rogue team within AWS itself that apparently answers to no one and worked hard to cover up a dumb mistake.
On July 23, 2025, AWS deleted my 10-year-old account and every byte of data I had stored with them. No warning. No grace period. No recovery options. Just complete digital annihilation.
This is the story of a catastrophic internal mistake at AWS MENA, a 20-day support nightmare where I couldn’t get a straight answer to “Does my data still exist?”, and what it reveals about trusting cloud providers with your data.↫ Abdelkader Boudih
Nightmare scenario doesn’t even begin to describe what happened here.
AWS is deeply in the wrong of course, but how does a developer not understand that having “backups” in the same place as your data is bad practice? That’s not redundancy. The point isn’t having data duplication, the point is avoiding having any single point of failure.
This guy seems to have learned that AWS isn’t trustworthy, but that’s the wrong lesson.
This was a test environment and not production; his production data and anything not related to his specific Ruby on AWS test area was backed up separately and was not affected. Besides, it wasn’t just the data itself that he lost but the entire account as a whole. He had it all backed up to his laptop but he has to start from scratch with a new provider and rebuild his entire open source testbed on a different platform to be able to continue his work on Ruby projects, many of which were in use by AWS themselves where their devs depended on him for (free) support.
The point being, despite AWS’ own assurances of a 90 day grace period where his account and data are supposedly frozen in time and able to be recovered, this team within AWS fucked up, accidentally wiped his (and several other developers’) entire accounts by way of a typo in their own shitty “test in prod” environment, and instead of owning up to it they tried to cover it up. He only found out because one of them was quitting and had enough of a heart to spill the beans on what actually happened.
This isn’t about having backups. This is about how AWS’ “move fast and break things” test-in-prod approach on the back end, combined with apparent zero accountability when they do indeed break things, is a recipe for disaster for anyone daring enough to use their services.
“Does my data still exist?”
If it was all in the cloud, it never was “your” data.
This is not the first time a well-known online services provider loses stuff and tries to gaslight users about it. Google Drive lost some users’ files once and they also gaslight users and denied everything.
You see, you don’t have to admit to data loss if you deny the data loss happened, and for companies offering “cloud” services, marketing their online services as free of data loss is essential to their marketing.