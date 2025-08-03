“AWS deleted my 10-year account and all data without warning”

AWS: Not even once. This prominent Ruby developer lost his entire test environment – which, ironically, was pivotal to AWS’ own infrastructure – because of a rogue team within AWS itself that apparently answers to no one and worked hard to cover up a dumb mistake.

On July 23, 2025, AWS deleted my 10-year-old account and every byte of data I had stored with them. No warning. No grace period. No recovery options. Just complete digital annihilation. This is the story of a catastrophic internal mistake at AWS MENA, a 20-day support nightmare where I couldn’t get a straight answer to “Does my data still exist?”, and what it reveals about trusting cloud providers with your data. ↫ Abdelkader Boudih

Nightmare scenario doesn’t even begin to describe what happened here.