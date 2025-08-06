Proxmox Virtual Environment 9.0 with Debian 13 released

Main highlight of this update is a modernized core built upon Debian 13 “Trixie”, ensuring a robust foundation for the platform. Proxmox VE 9.0 further introduces significant advancements in both storage and networking capabilities, addressing critical enterprise demands. A highlight is the long-awaited support for snapshots on thick-provisioned LVM shared storage, improving storage management capabilities especially for enterprise users with Fibre Channel (FC) or iSCSI SAN environments. With newly added “fabric” support for Software-Defined Networking (SDN), administrators can construct highly complex and scalable network architectures. ↫ Proxmox press release

I’ve only very recently accepted the gospel of Proxmox, and I now have a little mini PC running Proxmox, hosting a Debian Pi-Hole container, a 9front virtual machine, and a Windows 7 retro virtual machine. I’m intending to use it as an easy shortcut for running retro stuff, as well as any fun tools I might run into that work best in a container. I haven’t updated yet to this new release, but I’m interested to see how easy the upgrade process will be. Considering it’s just Debian, it can’t be too involved.

I’m curious of anyone else here is using Proxmox or similar tools at home, or at work for more complex use cases.