AROS gets new partitioning tool, SDL2 port, and more

We removed ads from OSNews. Donate to our fundraiser to ensure our future!

We’re not done with the AROS news quite yet, as Andrzej Subocz published another update with the latest news from the AROS community. Some of it we already covered, but a lot it we haven’t. For instance, there’s the initial version of a partitioning tool for AROS, called QuickPart. For now, it’s in read-only mode, but once it’s complete, it will allow users to do, well, partitioning. Work has also begun on porting SDL2 to AROS, replacing the aging SDL 1.2 version currently available.

On top of all that, there’s a lot of work on new and improved network drivers for the 64bit version, an extensive amount of changes and improvements to the build system, C library, datatypes, and much more. Subocz’ full report has many more details, so head on over and read up.