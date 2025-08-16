We removed ads from OSNews. Donate to our fundraiser to ensure our future!

It’s weekend, you might be visiting friends or relatives, and perhaps some of them are curious about switching away from Windows or macOS to Linux. There’s countless guides out there about this very topic, but to help you along a bit and cut through the avalanche of “AI” and SEO slop, here’s a true beginners’ guide to desktop Linux written by KDE developer Akseli Lahtinen, second most famous developer out of Finland after Linus Torvalds.

There has been quite a surge in interest towards desktop Linux lately. The userbase, atleast according to some metrics, seems to be climbing. I realised today that it’s been 4 years for me since I did the switch. I have gathered some know-how that maybe a complete newbie could find useful. I also try to untangle some jargon I’ve learned: It may not be exactly technically correct, but this is meant for a more regular user anyway. ↫ Akseli Lahtinen

This won’t be particularly interesting for most people who read a site like OSNews, but it’s a great roundup for newcomers in your circle.