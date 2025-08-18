Google is killing the open web

Google is managing to achieve what Microsoft couldn’t: killing the open web. The efforts of tech giants to gain control of and enclose the commons for extractive purposes have been clear to anyone who has been following the history of the Internet for at least the last decade, and the adopted strategies are varied in technique as they are in success, from Embrace, Extend, Extinguish (EEE) to monopolization and lock-in.
What I want to talk about in this article is the war Google has been waging on XML for over a decade, why it matters that they've finally encroached themselves enough to get what they want, and what we can do to fight this.
Google’s quest to destroy the open web – or at the very least, aggressively contain it – is not new, and we’re all aware of it. Since Google makes most of its money from online advertising, what the company really wants is a sanitised, corporate web that is deeply centralised around as few big players as possible. The smaller the number of players that have an actual influence on web, the better – it’s much easier for Google to find common ground with other megacorps like Apple or Microsoft than with smaller players, open source projects, and individuals who actually care about the openness of the web.
One of Google’s primary points of attack is XML and everything related to it, like RSS, XMLT, and so on. If you use RSS, you’re not loading web pages and thus not seeing Google’s ads. If you use XSLT to transform an RSS feed into a browsable website, you’re again not seeing any ads. Effectively, anything that we can use to avoid online advertising is a direct threat to Google’s bottom line, and thus you can be certain Google will try to remove, break, or otherwise cripple it in some way.
The most recent example is yet another attempt by Google to kill XSLT. XSLT, or Extensible Stylesheet Language Transformations, is a language which allows you to transform any XML document – like an RSS feed – into other formats, like HTML, plaintext, and tons more. Google has been trying to kill XSLT for over a decade, but it’s such an unpopular move that they had to back down the first time they proposed its removal.
They’re proposing it again, and the feedback has been just as negative.
And we finally get to these days. Just as RSS feeds are making a comeback and users are starting to grow skeptic of the corporate silos, Google makes another run to kill XSLT, this time using the WHATWG as a sock puppet. Particularly of note, the corresponding Chromium issue was created before the WHATWG Github issue. It is thus to no one’s surprise that the overwhelmingly negative reactions to the issue, the detailed explanations about why XSLT is important, how instead of removing it browsers should move to more recent versions of the standard, and even the indications of existing better and more secure libraries to base such new implementations on, every counterpoint to the removal have gone completely ignored.[…]
At this point in time, there’s really no more web standards as we idealise them in our head. It’s effectively just Google, and perhaps Apple, deciding what is a web “standard” and what isn’t, their decisions guided not by what’s best for a healthy and thriving open web, but by what’s best for their respective bottom lines. The reason the web looks and feels like ass now is not because we wanted it to be so, but because Google and the other technology giants made it so. Everyone is just playing by their rules because otherwise, you won’t show up in Google Search or your site won’t work properly in mobile Safari.
This very detailed article and the recent renewed interest in XSLT – thanks for letting everyone know, Google! – has me wondering if OSNews should use XSLT to create a pretty version of our RSS feed that will render nicely even in browsers without any RSS support. It doesn’t seem too difficult, so I’ll see if I can find someone to figure this out (I lack the skills, obviously). We’ve already removed our ads, and I think our RSS feed is full-article already anyway, so why not have a minimal version of OSNews you could browse to in your browser that’s based on our RSS feed and XSLT?
Sorry, but this is contrived nonsense. Or with the more technical term: B.S.
I was at Google during many of these developments, some of them extremely close. So, I know the actual backstory.
AMP for example was done by our sister team sitting on the other side of our floor. I think people are rewriting history, but it was a real welcome change, especially liked by the publishing community:
https://blog.velocity23.com/blog/what-does-amp-mean-why-matters
My colleagues were flying off almost every week to major publisher headquarters to make sure the new technology was meeting their demands. Most seem to have forgotten, but it was the time mobile web finally took hold (surpassed desktop for more than 50% share), and also was in a terrible state.
Most news sites took 30+ seconds to loads, pages reshaped themselves whiles scrolling, intrusive multiple full page ads were common, and overall usability was at the bottom.
This led to proliferation of closed news mediums, like Facebook News, which was devoid of ads, and was a closed paid system. Downside? Cannot be accessed outside of Facebook.
And this was not the only example. The open web was going down, while walled gardens were being put up.
So, Google did two things:
1 – Ran an ultimatum: if your page does not render quickly and correctly on mobile, it will receive a massive penalty in Search and News ranking.
2 – Here is an open source javascript / http5 library called “amp”. If you use it, you will automatically handle all those requirements.
And it quickly worked. Many of our partners in publishing quickly adopted it (sorry, I’m not sure I can list names here) and the mobile web became fast and usable.
But 10 years after the fact people rewrite the facts as if this was exact opposite of what happened. No, please do not spread misinformation.
For instance from back then:
https://medium.com/tow-center/the-end-of-the-news-as-we-know-it-how-facebook-swallowed-journalism-60344fa50962
You can easily fine many more examples understanding the value of amp from that time.
@sukru
I do not remember AMP as fondly as you do and many of us were in no rush to adopt it. In fact, I would completely agree that AMP was an attempt by Google to break the open web (not that this was the primary goal).
Large publishers used AMP not just for the technology or even the speed but simply because Google ranked your pages higher if you did and featured them more prominently. So, while I have no doubt Google engineers were jet set and very busy, I am not sure that is a real endorsement. It also does nothing to address whether Google is killing the open web or not.
AMP does not do much to prove the author’s point though and perhaps serves as evidence of the opposite. AMP, while it still exists, has not mattered in 10 years. A tiny fraction of the web uses AMP. The metrics that Google uses to prioritize sites today work perfectly well with open technologies and standards. If AMP is the metric, Google is dramatically more pro open web than in the past. Is one of the largest players in the space just too incompetent to execute their evil plans?
Where I completely agree with you is that what Google has done, persistently, is to push for a faster web. This is what Chrome has represented from the beginning, especially for Javascript. And using a Google CDN to serve up JQuery was a big speed boost for the web as well. Faster protocols, WASM, it all continues the trend. And the move from NatveClient to WASM is another move towards the open web and away from the author’s claims. And Javascript, after all, is part of the open web as well (including the open sharing of Javascript source code).
And Google did push mobile very hard in search results which was a very good thing for the open web as well. But it was a very challenging time in web development. We went from every web browser being 800 – 1000 pixels wide to some screens being very much larger and some being very much smaller. Responsive Design was essential. But the tools and technologies did not make it easy. CSS was feature poor and inconsistently standardized. Javascript was slow. AMP was not the only way to make a good experience. But you are not wrong that the world was crying out for a way to make things easier.
Google’s focus on both mobile and speed have been fantastic tailwinds for the open web. Too bad we have wasted it on massive Javascript SPA frameworks and 42 trackers per page from the ads.
Yes, and every time you deploy an HTTPS server certificate signed by a central root CA, you are adding to the problem.
I made the most anti-Google web of mine, a conversion of my blog (in spanish) in full TXT 90’s style: https://txt.fabio.com.ar/
All the images are dithered 2 colors, Text is all monospace and it has ZERO javascript, well just the small js Cloudflare adds, but zero from me, not even CSS files at all.
I think we can play without google and we must, my next project is a small search engine for blogs, the only problem is get all those RSS without being blocked by Cloudflare and protections like that
This article does not do much to back-up its title. If you just want to say that Google is evil, few will rush to their defense but, if you are going to make a claim, your facts have to support it.
First, Firefox killed Internet Explorer. The war was not completely won when Chrome appeared but Firefox was the browser to beat. And Chrome and Firefox worked hand-in-hand for years to usher in the open web. Chrome won because of the Google focus on speed. Firefox joined that fight too late. And developers standardized on Chrome’s web tools. No arm twisting or shenanigans required.
And XML is a strange hill to die on. The decline of XML has everything to do with the rise of JSON and that has been driven mostly be individual developer preference become industry trend. And JSON was part of the Javascript language before Douglas Crawford extracted it to send messages. JSON is arguably more a native part of the “open web” than XML is. The Fetch API is demonstrably better than XMLHttpRequest. You can use the Fetch API to retrieve XML if you want. So what are they talking about?
And while you may prefer JPEGXL over AVIF, it is easy to argue that AVIF is the better choice for the web on purely technical grounds. And as AVIF is royalty free and Open Source, it is just as qualified to be part of the “open web”. Choosing AVIF over JPEGXL may be a bit Not Invented Here but it is not “killing” the open anything.
Reading just the headline, I was half convinced. But after reading the article, I am not convinced at all.
At a previous workplace I had to deal with many XML APIs from different vendors. I learned to hate it with a passion and tried to convice my employer to use JSON internally instead.
I was later pleasantly surprised to find out my feelings were shared:
https://harmful.cat-v.org/software/xml/