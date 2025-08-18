Google is killing the open web

Google is managing to achieve what Microsoft couldn’t: killing the open web. The efforts of tech giants to gain control of and enclose the commons for extractive purposes have been clear to anyone who has been following the history of the Internet for at least the last decade, and the adopted strategies are varied in technique as they are in success, from Embrace, Extend, Extinguish (EEE) to monopolization and lock-in. What I want to talk about in this article is the war Google has been waging on XML for over a decade, why it matters that they’ve finally encroached themselves enough to get what they want, and what we can do to fight this. ↫ Oblomov (I can’t discern the author’s preferred name)

Google’s quest to destroy the open web – or at the very least, aggressively contain it – is not new, and we’re all aware of it. Since Google makes most of its money from online advertising, what the company really wants is a sanitised, corporate web that is deeply centralised around as few big players as possible. The smaller the number of players that have an actual influence on web, the better – it’s much easier for Google to find common ground with other megacorps like Apple or Microsoft than with smaller players, open source projects, and individuals who actually care about the openness of the web.

One of Google’s primary points of attack is XML and everything related to it, like RSS, XMLT, and so on. If you use RSS, you’re not loading web pages and thus not seeing Google’s ads. If you use XSLT to transform an RSS feed into a browsable website, you’re again not seeing any ads. Effectively, anything that we can use to avoid online advertising is a direct threat to Google’s bottom line, and thus you can be certain Google will try to remove, break, or otherwise cripple it in some way.

The most recent example is yet another attempt by Google to kill XSLT. XSLT, or Extensible Stylesheet Language Transformations, is a language which allows you to transform any XML document – like an RSS feed – into other formats, like HTML, plaintext, and tons more. Google has been trying to kill XSLT for over a decade, but it’s such an unpopular move that they had to back down the first time they proposed its removal.

They’re proposing it again, and the feedback has been just as negative.

At this point in time, there’s really no more web standards as we idealise them in our head. It’s effectively just Google, and perhaps Apple, deciding what is a web “standard” and what isn’t, their decisions guided not by what’s best for a healthy and thriving open web, but by what’s best for their respective bottom lines. The reason the web looks and feels like ass now is not because we wanted it to be so, but because Google and the other technology giants made it so. Everyone is just playing by their rules because otherwise, you won’t show up in Google Search or your site won’t work properly in mobile Safari.

This very detailed article and the recent renewed interest in XSLT – thanks for letting everyone know, Google! – has me wondering if OSNews should use XSLT to create a pretty version of our RSS feed that will render nicely even in browsers without any RSS support. It doesn’t seem too difficult, so I’ll see if I can find someone to figure this out (I lack the skills, obviously). We’ve already removed our ads, and I think our RSS feed is full-article already anyway, so why not have a minimal version of OSNews you could browse to in your browser that’s based on our RSS feed and XSLT?