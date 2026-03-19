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You can make Linux syscalls in a Windows application, apparently

General Development 3 Comments

What happens if you make a Linux syscall in a Windows application?

So yeah, you can make Linux syscalls from Windows programs, as long as they’re running under Wine. Totally useless, but the fact that such a Frankenstein monster of a program could exist is funny to me.

↫ nicebyte at gpfault.net

The fact that this works is both surprising and unsurprising at the same time.

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Thom Holwerda

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3 Comments

  1. 2026-03-19 5:44 pm
    ssokolow (Hey, OSNews, U2F/WebAuthn is broken on Firefox!)

    That’s sort of half the point of winelib (which is an official part of Wine)… to allow Windows applications being ported to POSIX to treat the Windows APIs more as “just another set of libraries” so you can compile for Linux and then do C→Rust-style incremental porting.

    What you gain by recompiling your application with Winelib is the
    ability to make calls to Unix APIs, directly from your Windows source
    code. This allows for a better integration with the Unix environment
    than is allowed by running an unmodified Windows application running in
    Wine. Another benefit is that a Winelib application can relatively
    easily be recompiled on a non-Intel architecture and run there without
    the need for a slow software emulation of the processor.

    https://gitlab.winehq.org/wine/wine/-/wikis/Winelib-User%27s-Guide#what-is-winelib

    • 2026-03-19 5:52 pm
      ssokolow (Hey, OSNews, U2F/WebAuthn is broken on Firefox!)

      …granted, you’re still going to need to use their build wrapper and get a launcher script and wineserver and all that support machinery… hence why it’s primarily useful as a porting aid.

      • 2026-03-19 8:14 pm
        cpcf

        Stuff like this seems niché and perhaps it is, but I would think there is a lot of legacy hardware that MS no longer supports yet is still needed as it has become the defacto reference for an industry or branch of science.

        I’ve looked into porting legacy Apps to Wine to obtain hardware performance, not myself but as a dev project. The main roadblock has been getting the end user to accept it as a viable alternative to trying to maintain and run Win 95 or Win 2000 based systems.

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