You can make Linux syscalls in a Windows application, apparently

What happens if you make a Linux syscall in a Windows application?
So yeah, you can make Linux syscalls from Windows programs, as long as they’re running under Wine. Totally useless, but the fact that such a Frankenstein monster of a program could exist is funny to me.↫ nicebyte at gpfault.net
The fact that this works is both surprising and unsurprising at the same time.
That’s sort of half the point of winelib (which is an official part of Wine)… to allow Windows applications being ported to POSIX to treat the Windows APIs more as “just another set of libraries” so you can compile for Linux and then do C→Rust-style incremental porting.
…granted, you’re still going to need to use their build wrapper and get a launcher script and wineserver and all that support machinery… hence why it’s primarily useful as a porting aid.
Stuff like this seems niché and perhaps it is, but I would think there is a lot of legacy hardware that MS no longer supports yet is still needed as it has become the defacto reference for an industry or branch of science.
I’ve looked into porting legacy Apps to Wine to obtain hardware performance, not myself but as a dev project. The main roadblock has been getting the end user to accept it as a viable alternative to trying to maintain and run Win 95 or Win 2000 based systems.