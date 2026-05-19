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Futhark by example

General Development 1 Comment

The following is a hands-on introduction to Futhark through a collection of commented programs, listed in roughly increasing order of complexity. You can load the programs into the interpreter to experiment with them. For a conventional introduction to the language, Parallel Programming in Futhark may be a better choice. For more examples, you can check our implemented benchmarks. We also maintain a list of projects using Futhark.

Some of the example programs use directives for plotting or rendering graphics.

↫ Futhark homepage

As a non-programmer, I just think the name is cool.

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Thom Holwerda

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One Response

  1. 2026-05-19 5:26 pm
    justonemoreamiga

    I had never heard of this language, but looking at the Overview on the product page it really does remind me of a GPU optimized APL.

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