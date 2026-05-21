Twelve ways to be wrong about “AI”-assisted coding

Suppose your manager asks you next week to demonstrate that the AI coding tools your company signed up for are worth the subscription cost. Would you measure lines of code generated, or tickets closed? Or would you send out a survey asking whether developers feel more productive? Each of those approaches is flawed in a different way; the sections below explain why. ↫ Greg Wilson

Every single study that claims to prove “AI” has a positive effect on productivity falls into one or more of these categories.

Again, nobody has ever used “AI” to produce anything of value.