Preparing for KDE Plasma’s last X11-supported release

With KDE Plasma 6.7 almost ready for release, developers have moved on to working on 6.8, and with that release comes probably one of the biggest deprecations in KDE’s history: as of today, the X11 session is gone from KDE. Of course, this change won’t make it to people’s computers until 6.8 actually releases, but as far the code goes, the X11 session is gone. Once 6.8 is actually released, you will only be able to log into a Wayland KDE session.

This won’t affect KDE applications running in other X11 desktop environments, and of course, X11 applications will keep working in KDE as well thanks to XWayland. It’s also important to note that this won’t affect anyone sticking to older versions of KDE Plasma; it’s not like X11 session support will be yanked retroactively. From here on out, a lot of X11 code will be removed from KDE, and developers will be able to focus on just one code path, instead of accommodating the lowest common denominator in X11.

Our internal metrics within KDE show that over 95% of users of Plasma 6.6 are on Wayland, with a gradual increase every release. The metrics also show that basically no one is testing or developing Plasma on X11 anymore. The platform was already, for all intents and purposes, abandoned by KDE contributors. ↫ David Edmundson

The transition from legacy X11 to Wayland has been a long, painful journey, but I’m glad we’re finally reaching the destination. If you’re still having issues with KDE on Wayland, be sure you’re using an up-to-date distribution – not an LTS one – and see how that goes for you.