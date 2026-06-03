WinUtils: shell-powered CLI tools for Windows 95

WinUtils started in 1996-1997 as a way to build my programming chops. I was poking around the Windows 95 shell APIs, found the file operation functions, and thought it would be cool to have CLI tools that called them instead of doing raw file I/O. The payoff was practical: because the operations went through the shell, the same confirmation prompts, progress dialogs, and Recycle Bin behavior you got from Windows Explorer came along for free. ↫ Code Naked

Code Naked – their alias, not mine – recently dug these old executables and code back up, and published them on GitHub. Back then, though, there were no centralised distribution platforms, so they just uploaded them to various download and shareware websites and kept track of the download tickers. Very neat little tools, and fun to have them immortalised.