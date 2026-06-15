“Your EPUB is fine. Kobo disagrees. Blame Adobe.”

An infuriating story about something most of us don’t really stop to think about: e-books and the rendering engines companies and software use to display them.
It’s the year 2026. Thanks to the horrendous [Adobe] RMSDK which Kobo decided to use as their backbone for all book rendering (probably for DRM reasons), a single line of perfectly valid CSS turns a perfectly valid EPUB file into a “corrupted file” on Kobo and just drops the whole book. No clear error message, no fallback. Just a massive fail.↫ André Klein
The level of obnoxiousness goes even deeper: Kobo devices ship with a better, actually maintained renderer for e-books as well, but in order to have a book use it, the book file in question needs to have a specific file extension. Remember that e-book files are just packaged websites; there’s no reason to do any of this nonsense with two rendering engines, one of which is shit and frozen in time.
I have never had to do anything related to creating an e-book – I just put books on my own Kobo and read them – and even I am getting annoyed just reading this.
And that’s why when I pirate O’Reilly books (so I can do my job), I always go for the PDF when available. PDF is a well-understood and well-implemented format, it’s formatted as a book (which means it renders well on mobile devices), I can upload it to Google Books if I want to, and I can print it anytime I want.
Only when a PDF isn’t available, as a last resort, I use an EPUB to PDF tool.
In my experience, support for reflowing PDFs is much less common and less reliable and, because PDFs have more in common with SVGs, you’re more likely to get something that doesn’t unroll into text cleanly and in the right order.
EPUBs are better for devices like phones that need reflowing to read comfortably, and for situations where you want to pull the HTML out of the renamed Zip and process it yourself without the buggy Adobe renderer.
kurkosdr,
PDF happens to be the worst format for e-book readers though. I have tried many devices in the past, Kindles, Nooks, random Chinese ones. Various sizes. Different “page turn” optimizations.
Nothing properly works. It has to be actual physical size (A4/letter) and high resolution, which makes it in the $500 – $1,000 territory. And still does not give the same experience,
epub/azw?/mobi are perfectly fine formats if you strip the DRM. They format to the size of your screen, and be used by screen readers.
Use Calibre + DeDRM on your legally obtained books, and you’d be set for life. It also has the benefit to convert between Amazon Kindle and Everything Else (yes Amazon is stubborn) as a bonus.
sukru,
I agree. PDF is important for things like legal forms and documents that ultimately have to go to paper. However they lack the “responsive design” that allow a document to naturally render onto more arbitrary screens.
PDFs aren’t so bad on a computer monitor but I hate trying to read one on a mobile screens. Zooming into text is very different than increasing font size and allowing the text to reflow. If I zoom in to make the text bigger, I may have to end up horizontal scrolling every line…ugh. It’s common for print media to be rendered into columns, which sometimes helps with reading long text on paper, but breaks the “scroll down” usage pattern on mobile.
Much like kurkosdr, I actually do use PDFs a lot for archiving purposes. For all of PDFs faults injecting unwanted page breaks and conversion to a non-responsive format, the reality is PDFs are more robust than anything else I’ve tried. “Save page as HTML” is cumbersome and often fails me in practice. I don’t want my saved documents to contain javascripts and remote HTTP calls…. Sometimes using copy/paste into an office document works, but it is extremely flaky and not reliable. PDF gets rid of all that garbage, which is great! I just wish there was a variant of PDF that could maintain HTML’s responsive design.