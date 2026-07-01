OSNews statement on slopcoded “operating systems”

Recently, there has been a surge in slopcoded new/hobby “operating systems”. Such slopcoded projects – which, due to the nature of “AI” tools, effectively consist of stolen code – will not be featured on OSNews and submitting them is fruitless.

Other websites may choose to employ lower standards, as is their prerogative, but OSNews will not. I obviously cannot guarantee nothing will ever slip through the cracks, but I will take utmost care to ensure OSNews remains free of these so-called “sloperating systems”. Plagiarism, license-washing, and code theft have no place in the world of enthusiast and hobby operating systems.