Munal OS: experimental operating system fully written in Rust as an EFI binary

And I’ve got another custom hobby operating system for you today: Munal OS.

An experimental operating system fully written in Rust, with a unikernel design, cooperative scheduling and a security model based on WASM sandboxing. ↫ Munal OS GitHub page

Munal OS has no bootloader, but is instead compiled into a single EFI binary that contains all it needs to function, including a few applications. Since Munal OS relies on a PCI driver that communicates with QEMU via the VirtIO 1.1 specification for things like input and graphics, it can’t yet run on real hardware. It has its own UI toolkit, and comes with applications like a basic web browser, a text editor, and a Python terminal.