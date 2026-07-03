EveryMac celebrates 30th birthday

EveryMac turned 30.
On July 2, 1996, EveryMac.com launched.
Thirty years is a long time — and a great deal has changed since then — but what has not changed is that EveryMac.com has been there to provide you with detailed info on every Mac from the original 128k to the current line. Thank you very much for your support through the years.↫ EveryMac news item
I thought OSNews was pretty unique with its founding in 1997, so it’s great to see another enthusiast’s website as old as ours. Amazing company to be in, too – EveryMac is an indispensable, tirelessly maintained, and stupidly accurate resource that I use countless times each year. Here’s to another 30 years.
Bearing in mind that the guy who runs EveryMac apparently tried to bully Macintosh Repository into taking down their mac specs section out of some belief that they were copied proprietary EveryMac info, rather than just a third source of what is also on Apple’s own product specifications archive (example) and that Macintosh Repository is based in a jurisdiction (Canada) that does not recognize database rights and EveryMac appears to be based in another such locale based on their legalese specifying U.S. jurisdiction.