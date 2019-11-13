Apple debuts new MacBook Pro with working keyboard

The updated 16-inch MacBook Pro features a larger display with slimmer bezels than the 15-inch MacBook Pro, which it has replaced in Apple’s notebook lineup. The display has a resolution of 3072×1920 pixels with up to 500 nits of brightness.
The notebook features an updated “Magic Keyboard” that does away with the unpopular butterfly mechanism, returning instead to a more reliable scissor mechanism with 1mm key travel, along with Intel’s latest 9th-generation processors with up to 8 cores. It also has up to 64GB of RAM and up to 8TB of SSD storage.
Above the keyboard, the Touch Bar lives on, but the 16-inch MacBook Pro marks the return of a physical Esc key. In line with the latest MacBook Air, the Touch ID sensor has also been separated from the Touch Bar.
It took them 4 years, but Apple finally remembered how to make a keyboard. Aside from the new MacBook Pro, Apple also announced the new Mac Pro will be available in December.
Firstly, I generally love Apple hardware, and the new devices have terrific specs, there are some nice fixes and updates for both devices.
I’d certainly purchase one of the new MacBook Pro 16″ before I purchased the new Mac Pro, maybe not the base model, ……. but I’m not going back to MacOS.
As discussed in other threads the problem isn’t the specs or performance of the new device, it’s the last half decade of Apple neglect. Most of the major vendors of the software I need to use no longer offer serious updates or support the MacOS versions, which have become a poor subset of the mainstream maintained versions. Add to that I no longer trust Apple to keep up the support for this hardware, their efforts seem at best “selective”, at worst “optional”.
Perhaps if Apple pay the vendors to get back in the MacOS version of the business there remains some hope, or perhaps a future version of MacOS offers some undeniable new advantage for workflows and processing. But otherwise it seems at least one of those two announcements is a wasted effort, if not both! Even some of the people reviewing the devices cannot identify who they are targeted for, some even admit that these updates are of not for them despite being otherwise positive about the hardware. For me it’s a bit sad.