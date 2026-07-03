A fairly big moment for the ReactOS project: it has just received its very first system call from NT6.
The system call that has been added is NtGetCurrentProcessorNumberEx, which is used for returning the processor number of the logical processor that a caller is running on. It’s unclear how long it will take ReactOS to become compatible with Windows Vista software, but it took Microsoft around half a decade to develop Vista after the release of XP and marked a major upgrade, even if it didn’t land well with users at the time.↫ Paul Hill at Neowin
It’s a milestone for sure, but not one that’s going to make a huge difference for ReactOS at this moment in time. Still, it’s a sign of things to come, even if the very nature of the ReactOS project means that whatever things are coming tend to take a while to arrive.
I love the idea of Reactos but theyre continously at least 10 years behind where they need to be. By the time they get all the NT 6 stuff together windows 7 will likely have been out for over 20 years and obsolete for at least 10. With Wine having gotten very good there are vanishingly small amounts of users that can be served practically by this anymore, except maybe as a learning tool about how to create a non unix system.
Theres also a thing i thought of while writing this comment. That article about sloperating systems aside if ReactOS started generating code to bring their compliance up quickly would Mi rosoft sue then considering they have a big vested interest in ai code not being found to be copyright breaching?
Using AI is unlikely to help at all as OS development requires actual understanding that it doesn’t have. Plus there isn’t any legitimate Windows code to train said AI on.
You are probably right, anything more advanced that the L4 standard made by slopcoding is just bad and slow.