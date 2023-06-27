ReactOS makes progress on x86-64 port and more

The last ReactOS release is already twp years old, and there seemingly hasn’t been any news since. Of course, the project has not stalled, and in a newsletter the project details the progress that’s been made since 2021.
In the last year and during the beginning of 2023, the ReactOS developers and contributors alike are working on many parts of the project, the top focused area being the kernel. Other areas that aren’t kernel-related are the applications, specifically our Paint and Notepad programs, the Input Method Editor (IME) as well as other stuff such as the ReactOS testing infrastructure.
There’s steady progress on the x86-64 port, improvements to the Security Subsystem, and more.
The longer I am away from Windows, the less I care about ReactOS. Back in the early 2000s and maybe up to 2010-2015 I had some interest in ReactOS, but I haven’t used Windows itself since 2004-2006, and I couldn’t be happier. I actually forgot ReactOS even existed, and to be honest… I’m not sure I see a point in it anymore. Windows as a target keeps moving, even breaking itself from version to version, and ReactOS is still unstable, incomplete alpha. And it’s chasing a desktop that lost relevance in my mind many years ago. Meanwhile Linux itself is getting so much better in so many ways, and it is amazing how for it’s come in the last two decades or so since I’ve been experimenting, using and tracking it.
I’m at the point where I literally only see Windows as being useful for gaming and for updating the firmware on radios and wireless game controllers… and these days, Linux is even creeping up on gaming. I’m not so sure I see where ReactOS fits in if the OS it’s trying to replicate is so pointless these days.