OpenBSD drops support for the loongson architecture

OpenBSD parts ways with an architecture: OpenBSD will no longer be developed for loongson. The reasons are exactly what you’d expect.

The last compiler update unfortunately does not work on mips64el, with clang 22 built with clang 19 being apparently functional, but clang 22 rebuilt with the previous clang 22 hitting deterministic SIGSEGV on various files. I don’t have the time and energy to try and debug this (which is likely an endianness problem, as octeon appears to run happily with clang 22), especially when it takes 10 days for clang to rebuild itself on these machines; and switching back to gcc 4 won’t help much as modern software in ports will require a working C++>=11 compiler to build anyway. ↫ Miod Vallat

If I got my facts right, this does not affect the newer LoongArch, which is an entirely different architecture that isn’t supported by OpenBSD at all. Similarly, the other MIPS-based architecture OpenBSD supports, Octeon, remains supported and thus isn’t affected either.