What was nice about the UI of Windows 2000

I mean, this is preaching to the choir, but let’s go anyway.

I liked the UIs of the entire era from 3.0 to 2000, really. I’m mostly using Windows 2000 as an example here because it runs so well in QEMU/KVM and that allows me to easily take screenshots. Some of the following will sound absolutely trivial, but I think it’s worth pointing out. ↫ movq.de blog

Just a series of observations about how much better graphical user interfaces were back in the ’90s and early 2000s. We’ve lost so many affordances based on both common sense and scientific study, and what we ended up with is a confusing, inconsistent mess. It doesn’t really matter where you look – user interface design has deteriorated since the early 2000s, a decline that only accelerated thanks to the arrival of the iPhone, where consistency is a dirty word, and the web, where the advertising people took prominence over the design people.

I just want my buttons to look like buttons man.