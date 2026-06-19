What was nice about the UI of Windows 2000

I mean, this is preaching to the choir, but let’s go anyway.
I liked the UIs of the entire era from 3.0 to 2000, really. I’m mostly using Windows 2000 as an example here because it runs so well in QEMU/KVM and that allows me to easily take screenshots.
Some of the following will sound absolutely trivial, but I think it’s worth pointing out.↫ movq.de blog
Just a series of observations about how much better graphical user interfaces were back in the ’90s and early 2000s. We’ve lost so many affordances based on both common sense and scientific study, and what we ended up with is a confusing, inconsistent mess. It doesn’t really matter where you look – user interface design has deteriorated since the early 2000s, a decline that only accelerated thanks to the arrival of the iPhone, where consistency is a dirty word, and the web, where the advertising people took prominence over the design people.
I just want my buttons to look like buttons man.
I like proper buttons too, but the early 2000s was just as wild as today. If not more so.
See Windows Media Player and Winamp skins as a case in point.
Winamp is often cited by people as peak media player design but majority of it’s skins lacked any appeal for me. Maybe it was the Winamp UI itself that I wasn’t a fan of, but the sometimes grotesque skins could be a major pain point. A good and simple terminal/GUI based music player [currently on Deadbeef] is all I need.
Good video in French that explain a bit things : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPi-o1rsHpI
Some of the “modern” decisions were heavily influenced by mobile devices, including Windows itself.
If you look back Windows 2000 -> (ME, the last 9x counterpart) -> XP -> Vista -> Win 7 progression was just more Skeuomorphism, watery, 3d UI elements, but the UX (User eXperience) roughly stayed the same
The scroll bar was always visible (at least when there was content)
The buttons had embossed / sunken state
The start menu was an actual menu
Then Windows 8 came. It was a “mobile first” design, bringing ideas from (failed) Windows Phone (which was an extension of Zune UI). No more start menu, but a start screen, a full screen one. Scrollbars? Not convenient on the phone, so hidden by default. Even menus were hidden! Buttons? Flat. UI elements? Huge, since people had to press them with fingers on a tiny screen.
After that they tried to minimally course correct (8.1 brought back Start menu, but it was still a “Windowed” Start Screen, same concept, just slightly less intrusive)
I don’t think they ever went back to actual desktop first UX paradigm
(Again UX != UI)
What was nice about XP is that it was basically 2K, but not bleak. (Though I admit, the default blue Luna was a bit much. Always used Silver.)
I built a machine for Windows 98 SE in 2003 because I was so offended by “Fisher-Price OS” and didn’t know about Classic… and during the one year I ran Windows XP on it, I ran LiteStep before I got fed up enough with whatever was making XP a bit unstable (bad drivers?) and switched to Mandrakelinux and KDE 3 for my daily driver.
I’d probably be using Qt’s Redmond theme now or the third-party OS 9 Platinum theme if both of them didn’t trip my “uncanny valley” senses.
Thankfully, there’s now Inexperience Patcher and X-Setup for bridging the gaps in XP’s built-in Classic option to turn it into a convincing facsimile of 9x/ME/2K, and, while I generally do like Windows 7 on the machines I run it on, it’s nice that RetroBar fixes the most glaring flaw in Windows 7’s Classic theme. (I’m still working on identifying and finding fixes for the other obstacles to if I want a machine with only Win7 drivers to feel 98SE-ish.)
Heh, I ran Window Blinds on 98 to make it look like the XP, before I had a computer that could actually run XP. Kinda skipped 2000 because people told me it “couldn’t run game.”
That was the other justification for running 98SE. Why run XP on a 2GHz Celeron when 98SE has better game compatibility?
Granted, I’m not sure I actually used that better compatibility. I didn’t have the Magic: The Gathering game that literally only works with Win9x if you don’t have the fan-patched version off archive.org and it’s a PCI-only AC’97 motherboard which I never tried making suitable for “Reboot in MS-DOS Mode” back in the day.
I only pulled it out of the closet and started downgrading it back to something Windows 98SE can run without >512MiB RAM patchers and LBA48 IDE patchers a couple of weeks ago and I’ve sort of been putting off fully exploring whether to run a SoundBlaster CT4810 or a Yamaha YMF724 in it until I finish replacing all the fans with Noctuas to make it silent like I did with the hand-me-down Lenovo 3000 J Series I received later and run XP on.
(Aside from the spindle motor rumble from the rotating hard drive, a solution for which is blocked on the A.I. bubble popping so SSDs come back down in price, all that’s left is the CPU fan, but it’s Socket 478, so I’m going to need an adapter like https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:6879228 and I haven’t yet looked into the cheapest way to get that printed in something suitable. I’ve seen ASA recommended for this use-case on Reddit.)
My “wouldn’t run on Win2k/XP” game was Thief: The Dark Project. Though actually, it would run just fine, it just wouldn’t install unless you used the “-lgntforce” switch when launching the installer.
Damn I miss that game. I have the GoG release but it’s just not the same. I need to build a period-correct gaming machine for all of my late 90s games, but the retrogaming/retrocomputing scene has driven classic hardware prices through the roof. As if the current modern hardware isn’t already too expensive as well.
@Morgan
I have a copy of Thief Gold from my teen years, but I haven’t used it recently enough to know what the difference is from the GOG version.
As for retro hardware, I suppose I’m just lucky to have a mix of old stuff I kept, hand-me-downs via friends and family, and things I lucked into.
If you want something inexpensive that has Windows XP drivers from VIA’s website, Wyse Cx0 thin clients and 8GB IDE Disk-on-Module units from China are still quite cheap and the onboard graphics should be comparable to a GeForce 4 according to the benchmark listing I checked.
Just network it and use DAEMON Tools or an appropriately old Alcohol 120% to mount your ISOs over Windows File Sharing.
I haven’t tested the VIA graphics extensively, but the GeForce 2-equivalent VIA Unichrome graphics in the HP t5530 I lucked into for Windows 98SE haven’t let me down yet once I clicked through the big “we didn’t QA this!” warning in EA’s 3D Configurator. (eg. Need for Speed 3, Future Copy LAPD, etc.)
@ssokolow:
I actually still have my original Thief and Thief II game discs packed away, along with System Shock 2, Unreal, Star Trek Armada II, Quake II, and even my original floppies of Doom Ultimate.
I do have a few thin clients with Radeon graphics but they are just “new” enough that OSes older than Windows 8 don’t run on them properly due to the lack of drivers. I’m probably going to try to find an era-appropriate laptop with a discrete GPU; some of those games are picky about anything that isn’t a “real” GeForce or ATI chip. As a bonus, BeOS 5.0 Pro (from my original disc purchased from GoBE!) should run on such a machine just fine too.
@Morgan
*nod*. The hand-me-down Thinkpad T410 I run Windows XP on didn’t spring for the nVidia option so it’s got Intel graphics. Thankfully, the T42 I run Windows 98 SE on has ATi graphics.
A hacky attempt to mimic HFS Creator/Type codes… good for protecting ordinary users from changing them by accident, but some of the complaints about hiding extensions (relating to intentionally forcing an ‘incorrect’ filetype when out of something like Notepad or WinZIP) also apply to HFS Creator/Type codes. (eg. Manually creating a .cbz using a .zip tool is even more unfriendly on a classic mac if you don’t have ResEdit installed.)
This brinngs me back memories. Windows 2000 was (at least for me) the best Windows edition ever.
Windows XP SP3+ with classic theme was. Mostly because multicore support (not in Windows 2000) and 64 bits version.
Then Vista…
Windows 2000 suports multi core just fine, the server version supported 8 cores, and 2000 DCS supports 32 cores/cpu’s.
(regular 2000 does dual, and basic server, 4 cores)
And for me the best version of windows ever made was XP x64, but that is actually a missnomer as it shares very little code with 32bit xp on the system level according to David Cutler, instead it is based on the Windows 2003 codebase, which was developed in paralell to XP.
I also loved W2K and used it a very long time before finally caving. It may have been when Firefox stopped supporting Windows 2000 that I finally had to switch.
Windows 2000 was far better than the Win9x stream. But I also worked on Windows NT on DEC Alpha machines from Windows NT 3.1 to Windows NT 4 and Windows 2000 was a huge leap from the early NT era as well. It took until Windows 7 for me to to stop missing Windows 2000 and, while Windows 10 was ok really, nothing has been as good as Windows 7 since IMHO. And, while I have never liked any version of Windows more than Windows 2000, I also have to admit that it had many limitations that Windows 7 lifted.
So, I guess if I was able to go back to any version of Windows, it would be Windows 7.
What hasn’t been mentioned is how the interaction with webpages have affected UIs. We all click on stuff on webpages, and it has affected what we think is clickable. Sliders are often still somehow bevelled or made to stand out somehow, and textboxes can stand out too (not always). The majority of the time people interact with stuff is with webpages, more than with OS interfaces.
This is something older users often miss when discussing what makes a “good” interface.
Give a Windows 2K machine to a group of kids today and watch them hilariously struggle to make any sense of it. Many of its metaphors and assumptions are no longer intuitive, especially when they refer to physical objects or workflows that have mostly disappeared from everyday life.
The reverse is also true. People raised on traditional desktop interfaces often struggle with modern UI conventions, particularly as mobile design continues to bleed into desktop software. Since mobile is now many people’s primary computers, that influence is inevitable.
Each generation tends to assume that the interface it first learned was the natural, correct one “as God intended” and that everything else is bad design.
This is very true. We all have different experiences over what is “universal” as well. Maybe not a great example but think of “hamburger menus”. They are not necessarily intuitive but they are so ubiquitous that their function would be immediately obvious when encountered in any UX today (certainly anybody under 20).
What’s wild is that you might recognize the Hamburger menu from Windows 1.0 or the Xerox Star.
There, at least, the menu placement was consistent (Windows put it in the upper-left corner, and Xerox in the upper-right).
I agree on almost everything, but I have to disagree on “Android sliders”.
I do have seen plenty of real, physical switches that look pretty much exactly like that, and I find that design very clear and unambiguous, just as good as check marks if not even better.
For me the big difference was just getting stuff done.
Despite hardware of the time being a fraction of the power of a modern phone (let alone PC) the interface and OS felt snappy and out of the way.
I genuinely don’t understand why a modern OS isn’t both (near) instant on and instantly responsive no matter the load an individual application is taking. It’s madness that my whole interface runs out of resources when the whole Windows 2000 OS ran with only 32mb of memory. A modern rounding error
Adurbe,
That would be ideal, but we genuinely do more today though.
The “ye olde Windows 2000” interface is still possible. Boot up a Raspberry PI 500, it will will even emulate the x86 CPU faster than the Pentiums of that era. And will give the modern features.
But we don’t use it. Why?
Requirements and expectations ballooned.
(It of course does not mean software quality did not regress. But even without that we would have higher bars)
I don’t think I agree with this analysis.
Do we Really do that much more today?
Look at tools like WindowsDebloat. You can rip out massive parts of windows and still have a fully functional and faster system.
Do we need the suite of apps by Nvidia, multiple update tools, phone homes, telemetry, cloud services, ad calls? Even things like hand writing recognition are installed whether you want it or not. And all this was before AI
Marketing has been telling us for decades all this bloat is for our own good and we couldn’t possibly live without it. But I’d suggest quite a portion could be removed and could Certainly be better optimised.
As with all these things. It costs more for Microsoft to develop something optimised. It’s cheaper for them to tell us we need more RAM or a new PC
A large part of the problem is that everything is a web app and the web wasn’t designed to run apps in the first place of performance inevitably tanks. But most devs won’t write a native app unless absolutely necessary, because it’s more work and also because they think native apps are ugly.
This has to be mostly hyperbole.
A modern Windows PC is very unlikely to “run out of resources,” unless you have a very old machine or something with very little RAM, during ordinary productivity work. Windows 2000 could technically run on 32 MB of RAM, but a machine that constrained was barely usable even then.
Nostalgia has a way of exaggerating the strengths of older systems while minimizing how capable modern ones have become. Today’s computers handle vastly more data, features, and background activity while remaining far more responsive overall. A Windows 2000 machine could spend ages simply loading an application from a mechanical hard drive, for example.
Xanady Asem,
I think Adurbe’s point is that while hardware has improved by magnitudes, the end result doesn’t always reflect this. I’ve always been impatient waiting on computers. both back in the early 00’s and now….things haven’t improved as much as the hardware really should allow because software development has shifted from software optimization being a necessity for decent performance to “hardware is cheap so developers needn’t optimize software”. It’s becoming a lost art; those of us who do it become guilty of “premature optimization”. The result of this trend has lead to software that can still be sluggish today even though modern computers have tons of performance and capacity,
Exactly this. Moores law would indicate we have a factor of 26 more performance/power. It doesn’t really feel like that.
It was nice, to have on WIndows 2000 / Windows 9x only one design for the controls. A standard.
I think that was one of the reasons, why KDE was created, to have also standard controls (other then the X11 Athena widgets) on Linux.
And because Microsoft integrates the ported Mosaic (and renamed to InternetExplorer) in Windows, KDE doing the same with Konquerer and the KHTML-engine (which later was forked to WebKit, which itself was forked to Blink of Chrome/Chromium).
And today? There existing on Windows 11 a setting dialog in the new Fluent design and an additional setting dialog in the old Windows 9x / Windows 2000 design, etc.
I think 1997 a lot of people thought, that a unified design is needed for a successful operating system. That’s the reason for the beginning of KDE.
Now (in times of Windows 11) we know, that a non unified design is no reason, to be no longer successful.
Companies forget people age. My grandfather is 92 and remains completely proficient at operating computers. However, naturally, his eyesight is not what it used to be.
So buttons looking like buttons matter. Sometimes updates change the position of the buttons and he struggles a lot to find the new place as he can’t scan the screen fast. He relies a lot on muscle memory.
His bank application, depending on where you are, the return button is on the top left or the top right of the screen and they remapped the return button of the Android UI to quit the application. So sometimes he wants to go back to the previous screen and he quits in instead… wtf…