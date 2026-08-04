IBM i (OS/400): the database operating system

Today, I wanted to show you one of the most fascinating and surprising operating systems ever created. It’s not another Unix, Linux, or Windows. It is an architecture that went its own way and proved that systems engineering design can look completely different. I’m talking about IBM’s child, which for many might be synonymous with “boring banking systems,” but in reality, is one of the most uncompromising projects in IT history. While we get excited about abstraction and virtualization today, thinking we are discovering new lands, this system was doing it decades ago. Imagine a system that doesn’t know the concept of a “file” in the way we understand it. A system where everything is an object, and all disk and operational memory form one vast, flat space. If you are looking for proof that true engineering doesn’t need buzzwords to blow you away, I invite you to read on. ↫ Kamil Pytliński

Ever since watching Clabretro’s detailed video about getting IBM i to work on his own IBM POWER hardware and then remoting into them, I’ve been obsessed with running IBM i at home. It feels like the final boss of operating systems to dive into and explore, hidden in the deepest, darkest trenches of the ocean of technology. Everything about IBM i feels alien, complex, convoluted, opaque, and overwhelming, and you can probably dedicate your entire career to working with this platform and somehow still learn new things about it every day.

There’s something brutalist about IBM i, and I so desperately want to bang my head on its concrete walls.