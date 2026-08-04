IBM i (OS/400): the database operating system

Today, I wanted to show you one of the most fascinating and surprising operating systems ever created. It’s not another Unix, Linux, or Windows. It is an architecture that went its own way and proved that systems engineering design can look completely different.
I’m talking about IBM’s child, which for many might be synonymous with “boring banking systems,” but in reality, is one of the most uncompromising projects in IT history. While we get excited about abstraction and virtualization today, thinking we are discovering new lands, this system was doing it decades ago. Imagine a system that doesn’t know the concept of a “file” in the way we understand it. A system where everything is an object, and all disk and operational memory form one vast, flat space. If you are looking for proof that true engineering doesn’t need buzzwords to blow you away, I invite you to read on.↫ Kamil Pytliński
Ever since watching Clabretro’s detailed video about getting IBM i to work on his own IBM POWER hardware and then remoting into them, I’ve been obsessed with running IBM i at home. It feels like the final boss of operating systems to dive into and explore, hidden in the deepest, darkest trenches of the ocean of technology. Everything about IBM i feels alien, complex, convoluted, opaque, and overwhelming, and you can probably dedicate your entire career to working with this platform and somehow still learn new things about it every day.
There’s something brutalist about IBM i, and I so desperately want to bang my head on its concrete walls.
In college I had a class on SQL/400 and the instructor had an AS/400 server in the classroom that we all logged in to using real hardware terminals. He was a huge IBM guy, and had been studying and teaching the platform pretty much since its inception, and he loved it when his students had the same “a-ha!” moments he had himself experienced when learning the system.
And yes, it felt alien even to someone like me who had previously operated data terminals at a government office job.
I started my third 3rd career based on AS/400: My former employer had only experience with small European banks and Oracle and then failed miserable when the largest Indonesian Bank showed up with some real data volume on an AS/400. Their ETL just went belly up after 2 hours with less then 1 mln records extracted or so.
I was the only boots on ground, there was a long weekend in a boring hotel in Jakarta and on Tuesday, the whole 40 mln records were written into compressed Loader files in less than 20 minutes. That was the start of my own company in 2010 and this ETL module is still the backbone of everything I am doing. Thank you IBM!
It is definitely nice to have your own little cozy niche 🙂
In my one encounter with IBM i when I had to pull some data from it via ODBC , at first it spewed “gibberish” and then I remembered that it is still EBCDIC not ASCII to this day , because IBM platforms predate ASCII standard. Definitely memorable moment.
My father was a salesperson for one of the big pharma for 20+ years, handing surgical equipment. Their sales logging system and inventory ran on AS/400 all this time. I remember as a small kid going to the office he shared with other 4 sales folks and their assistant. They would dial into AS/400, log sales in, print the current prices and inventory for customers.
Then modernity came in. Firstly they got a 386 laptop, but they still had to go to the office to connect, so folks still preferred to use the terminal connected to the modem (it had a huge keyboard, probably IBM). Then they got a Pentium laptop with Windows 95 (the domain selection dropdown list showed MANY entries), a portable infrared DeskJet (the most adorable thing ever) and a CSD connection over the phone. Same deal. Dial into the server, get the inventory for customers, place orders, but this time they could do it live together with the customers and live check for discounts for volume purchases, tweak orders on the fly, etc..
I was already 15 when they piloted some web ui thing and everyone hated it, so they went back to directly interfacing with the AS/400 via terminal emulation. My dad knew the keyboard shortcuts better than the names of his children. He could interface with the thing FAST. He would complain about Windows going belly up, or not being able to log into shared drives (which started affecting his work), but the AS/400 thing always seemed to work. They had now a fancy automation that would generate pretty Microsoft Word documents instead of just printing out proposals straight from AS/400. Looked fancier, but same information, and crash prone. He would generate a document from AS/400 and then go to a shared drive, open the document in Word, and print it.
So yea… now we have this idiocy of every X months deploying new tools, retraining staff, migrating data, instead of just relying on what works. Not everything has to have fancy animations, print amazing fonts, be a web app. Sometimes we just want to get the job done.
He retired a few years ago and they were still using the same system.