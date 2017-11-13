Another point release of one of the few - maybe even only - alternative mobile operating systems still being actively updated.

This update, 2.1.3 alias Kymijoki brings Sailfish X for Sony Xperia X. All Sailfish devices get fixes for some recent well-known security vulnerabilities, including WPA issues and Bluetooth Blueborne. Kymijoki contains connectivity improvements made for Qt and Android apps and fixes dozens of other issues, too.

It's a relatively minor update, but still - it's good to see Sailfish progressing.